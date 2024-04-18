More supports coming for women, children facing domestic violence, exploitation

CANADA, April 18 - Women and children facing domestic violence will have access to new culturally appropriate supports to help get them out of harm’s way and rebuild their lives as the province expands supports in several B.C. cities.

Additional actions will help survivors of exploitation seek justice.

Approximately one in every four women in British Columbia report surviving physical or sexual assault at the hands of an intimate partner. That rate is higher for Indigenous women and people who are gender diverse.

“Alongside community service providers and partners, B.C.’s gender-based violence action plan is taking action on gendered violence through prevention and by strengthening services that people rely on,” said Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. “For those who face intimate partner violence and exploitation, this investment helps survivors rebuild their lives and find safety.”

Through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, the Province is funding the following, which will help service providers care for more survivors, spend more time addressing the complex needs of survivors, and in Kelowna, expand the care they offer to include culturally based services:

$100,000 each to the domestic violence units at Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry (Kelowna and surrounding area), Archway Community Services (Abbotsford) and Surrey Women’s Centre; and

$150,000 to the counter-exploitation unit of the Family Services of Greater Vancouver.

“Specialized teams like the domestic violence units and counter-exploitation unit play a pivotal role in dismantling the vicious cycle of family violence, safeguarding children and empowering survivors of intimate partner violence,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “By addressing the root causes and supporting both survivors and perpetuators, we pave the way for a safer community. This new support will help our community partners with the important work of ensuring culturally appropriate care is available for people when they need it most.”

Domestic violence units are dedicated teams involving community-based victim service workers, child protection workers and police officers focused on co-ordinated responses when the risk of violence is high. These units aim to increase safety and prevent future violence.

The counter-exploitation unit is a partnership between victim service workers and detectives that supports victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking from when they realize that they have been exploited, through the investigation process and, ultimately, the criminal-justice system.

“We cannot achieve lasting gender equality if women and girls continue to suffer from gender-based violence,” said Marci Ien, federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. “These federal investments, alongside the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, are about keeping people safe and making sure that we are addressing the root causes of gender-based violence. Every day, our collaboration with these organizations is moving us closer toward a safer Canada for everyone.”

Support for domestic violence units and the counter-exploitation unit furthers the ongoing work under Safe and Supported, B.C.’s gender-based violence action plan.

Quotes:

Rod Santiago, CEO, Archway Community Services –

“Every woman has the right to safety from intimate partner violence, yet high caseloads of workers might prevent many women from accessing the supports and information they need to keep themselves safe. Additional service hours will allow our staff to spend more time with clients, resulting in better safety planning, and aid them in navigating the justice system. We will also be able to raise awareness of services and resources available in our community for intimate partner violence victims and survivors.”

Shahnaz Rahman, executive director, Surrey Women’s Centre –

“These survivors need a higher level of team commitment to not only expedite risk assessment and safety planning, but also help remove barriers that come in the way of fleeing those dangerous situations. The additional funding support will help us provide high-risk counselling support to survivors, who otherwise would remain on long wait lists to get this critical support. These supports are a critical lifeline for families.”

Maria Howard, CEO, Family Services of Greater Vancouver –

“When victims of exploitation come forward, they need to trust that the processes and people there to support them are going to put survivors first. It's critical that frontline workers from across sectors recognize the signs of exploitation and human trafficking, as well as knowing best practices for working with survivors. Family Services of Greater Vancouver is grateful for the opportunity to expand our community education efforts across the province.”

Learn More:

For more information about Safe and Supported, B.C.'s gender-based violence action plan, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/british-columbians-our-governments/services-policies-for-government/gender-equity/safe-and-supported-gender-based-violence-action-plan-december-2023.pdf

For more information about domestic violence, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/public-safety/domestic-violence

For more information about human trafficking in B.C., visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/criminal-justice/victims-of-crime/human-trafficking

For more information about the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, visit:

https://www.canada.ca/en/women-gender-equality/gender-based-violence/intergovernmental-collaboration/national-action-plan-end-gender-based-violence.html

A backgrounder follows.