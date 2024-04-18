More climate-action funding coming to communities throughout B.C.

CANADA, April 18 - Local governments and Modern Treaty Nations will be able to begin work on larger climate-action projects, protecting communities for the next generation of British Columbians.

“Local communities are key partners in our fight against climate change, and many sources of emissions, as well as the resulting impacts, are local in nature,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “By providing the next three years of Local Government Climate Action Program funding upfront this year, we can build a more sustainable and climate-friendly future for British Columbians. This funding change will allow B.C. communities to accelerate their climate-action goals, knowing that the resource backing is secured, benefiting both people and the environment that support secure communities.”

As part of Budget 2024, the Government of B.C. is providing nearly $72 million to communities through the Local Government Climate Action Program, which supports communities to lower their emissions, transition to clean-energy sources and prepare for a changing climate. Instead of disbursing the funds annually, the Province is providing three years’ funding in a lump sum, giving local governments more certainty to deliver more complex projects.

“This provincial program punches above its weight by supporting the efforts of local governments to lower emissions and adapt to our changing climate,” said Trish Mandewo, president, Union of B.C. Municipalities. “The accelerated delivery of funds by the Province will support the fast tracking of local priorities and advance community-based climate change initiatives.”

Projects funded through the Local Climate Action Program need to align with CleanBC and/or climate adaptation objectives. Previous years’ funding has supported wildfire resilience planning, active transportation infrastructure, fleet electrification, climate planning, staffing and matching funding for large projects.

The program’s design considers input from local governments, the Union of B.C. Municipalities, Modern Treaty Nations and the Independent Climate Solutions Council.

The Local Government Climate Action Program is a part of the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, the Province's plan to expand and accelerate climate action by building on B.C.’s clean electricity, innovative technologies and a skilled workforce. It sets a path for increased collaboration to build a British Columbia that works for everyone.

Quick Facts:

Local governments determine how funds are spent, but projects must align with the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 and/or Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy.

To be eligible, governments must sign on to the B.C. Climate Action Charter (optional for Modern Treaty Nations), complete reporting requirements, and publicly post a completed survey and attestation form stating the funds are used for climate-action projects.

Funds were calculated based on a community's population (using the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant’s adjusted per capita population allocation) in addition to a set amount of $114,246.

Indigenous communities outside of Modern Treaty Nations operate under different regulatory frameworks. The Province provides climate-action support for these communities through CleanBC, the Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy, and other programs.



