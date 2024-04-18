18 April 2024

The Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials

On April 18, 2024, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Augusto da Silva Cunha.

At the beginning of the conversation, A.Gurbanov congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible position, wished him success and new achievements in his mission aimed at developing cooperation between two countries.

During the conversation, issues of strengthening relations were discussed, including the expansion of bilateral political, diplomatic, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation. The parties noted the positive experience of multilateral cooperation within the framework of authoritative regional and international organizations, including the importance of mutual support for international endeavors and initiatives. Taking this opportunity, the Deputy Minister thanked the Ambassador of the Republic of Angola for supporting the adoption of the UN resolution on transport “Strengthening links between all modes of transport to achieve the sustainable development goals” on December 21, 2023, proposed by Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Ambassador Augusto da Silva Cunha presented the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with copies of his credentials and emphasized that during his diplomatic mission he would make every effort to further expand and strengthen ties between Turkmenistan and Angola.

At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Minister expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide full assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic mission.