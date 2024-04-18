Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,762 in the last 365 days.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials

18 April 2024

179

The Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials

On April 18, 2024, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Augusto da Silva Cunha.

At the beginning of the conversation, A.Gurbanov congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible position, wished him success and new achievements in his mission aimed at developing cooperation between two countries.

During the conversation, issues of strengthening relations were discussed, including the expansion of bilateral political, diplomatic, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation. The parties noted the positive experience of multilateral cooperation within the framework of authoritative regional and international organizations, including the importance of mutual support for international endeavors and initiatives. Taking this opportunity, the Deputy Minister thanked the Ambassador of the Republic of Angola for supporting the adoption of the UN resolution on transport “Strengthening links between all modes of transport to achieve the sustainable development goals” on December 21, 2023, proposed by Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Ambassador Augusto da Silva Cunha presented the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with copies of his credentials and emphasized that during his diplomatic mission he would make every effort to further expand and strengthen ties between Turkmenistan and Angola.

At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Minister expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide full assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic mission.

You just read:

The Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more