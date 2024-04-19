C-SMART Analytics Expands Gas Measurement Error Protection with Launch of New Service
Leader in real time natural gas transmission measurement analysis provides comprehensive system coverage with new meter health verification program
MVP eliminates the analysis distraction for the majority of measurement assets that don't need attention and directs measurement teams to the small number of meters that do, saving up to $4,500”LOVELAND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C-SMART Analytics, the leader in natural gas measurement diagnostics monitoring and maintenance by exception technology, today announced the commercial launch of its Measurement Verification Program. The new C-SMART MVP service builds on the success of its flagship AI-powered natural gas measurement analytics engine with a meter health check for the large number of low flow measurement assets that comprise the bulk of a pipeline operator's system. The new offering from C-SMART Analytics aims to bring the benefits of automated error diagnosis and full time monitoring to gas flow measurement equipment at an affordable price point that makes it possible to cover every meter and eliminate costly onsite inspections.
“MVP is a logical next step for us after paving the way with our C-SMART Complete service, which was designed for the high throughput custody transfer class meters where even a small error can create large financial and ESG liabilities,” said Ernie Hauser, CEO of C-SMART.
Deployed throughout the US over the last decade C-SMART Complete has generated measurable results and value for customers who have lowered their lost and unaccounted for gas by as much as 80%, sharpen their error catching sensitivity and speed by 2.5X and reduced resolution times by 60%. Based on these results, C-SMART users save $45,000 or more per meter each year.
“There's a huge opportunity to cast a much wider net of error protection around a pipeline operator's entire system with a focused product targeting less critical meters that will still benefit from full time monitoring," Hauser commented. “Before C-SMART, gas measurement errors and calibration issues could only be found by visiting the meter location out in the field, accruing massive costs each year in technician labor, fuel, and drive time. MVP essentially gives a thumbs up or thumbs down with its health check, eliminating the analysis distraction for the majority of measurement assets that don't need attention and directing measurement teams to the small number of meters that do, saving up to $4,500 per meter per year.”
The C-SMART MVP service brings much needed automation and error detection to a broader array of gas measurement technologies, including smaller custody transfer measurement, check and segment meters, and multi-run orifice, turbine, and rotary meters. Once configured for real time monitoring, these metering stations transmit a wide range of diagnostics data to C-SMART's cloud-based monitoring platform, including data from equipment that can include flow computers, gas chromatographs, pressure and temperature sensors, and the meter itself. C-SMART MVP leverages digital twins, NIST-traceable data, and algorithms to detect measurement errors or calibration issues to provide a pass or fail on metering station health.
In an industry that relies heavily on scheduled field inspection to maintain measurement equipment health, C-SMART MVP enables pipeline operators to monitor their assets by exception and eliminate the need for planned maintenance, which can take months for measurement issues to be resolved. Instead, the new service from C-SMART provides a list of the assets that need to be inspected and analyzed further, cutting between $3,500 and $4,500 per healthy meter each year depending on location, fuel prices, and measurement technician labor costs.
The C-SMART Complete service complements C-SMART MVP by bringing AI to bear on the measurement challenges of a pipeline operator's primary gas custody transfer measurement, check, and segment metering stations. Combined with the site visit savings offered by C-SMART MVP, the natural gas transmission industry is well positioned to automate to higher efficiency while substantially reducing operating costs and creating better visibility for emissions and carbon intensity goals.
About C-SMART Analytics
C-SMART Analytics detects and quantifies natural gas measurement errors, empowering users to improve volume throughput accuracy by 80%, eliminate phantom emissions, and ensure ESG certainty. The technology enables processing plants, pipeline operators, LNG processors, power generators, industrial users, and utilities to monitor measurement devices by exception, reduce operating costs, and improve cash flow. For more information about C-Smart Analytics, visit https://www.c-smartanalytics.com
