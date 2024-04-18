New Hampshire’s 2024–2025 Migratory Waterfowl Hunting Seasons Now Set

CONTACT:

Jessica Carloni: (603) 868-1095

Andrew Timmins (603) 271-2461

April 18, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has set final season dates and bag limits for the 2024–2025 waterfowl hunting season after considering comments from the sporting community. Based on comments received during the process, the season for the Inland and Connecticut River Zone was modified slightly from the initial proposal to align the dates for the Canada goose season with the duck season.

The regular duck season is 60 days long with a bag limit of six birds daily. The regular Canada goose season is 60 days long with two birds allowed in the daily bag. The 2024–2025 season dates, bag limits, and a map of the waterfowl zones may be viewed by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/waterfowl-and-migratory-bird-hunting-new-hampshire.

The following are the waterfowl seasons for ducks (including sea ducks), mergansers, coots, and Canada geese:

The Northern Zone opens on October 2 and runs through November 30, 2024.

opens on October 2 and runs through November 30, 2024. The Inland and Connecticut River Zone opens on October 9 and runs through November 11, and then reopens November 27 through December 22, 2024.

opens on October 9 and runs through November 11, and then reopens November 27 through December 22, 2024. The Coastal Zone opens on October 3 and runs through October 9, and then reopens November 27, 2024 and runs through January 18, 2025.

New this year, New Hampshire will hold a Veterans and Active Military Waterfowl Weekend on January 25–26, 2025. Participants must carry proof of eligibility which may include: active military identification card, proof of current participation in Guard or Reserve activities, retired military identification card, New Hampshire State driver’s license indicating veteran status, Form DD214 (Certificate of Honorable Discharge), or Form DD215 (Corrected Certificate of Honorable Discharge). All other requirements for hunting migratory game birds apply.

To hunt migratory birds, Granite State residents must have a current Regular New Hampshire Hunting, Combination, or Archery License. All nonresidents must have a Regular New Hampshire Hunting, Combination, Archery, or Small Game License. No license is required for youth hunters under age 16. However, youth hunters must be accompanied by a properly licensed adult age 18 or older. In addition, duck and goose hunters age 16 and older must have the following:

A NH Migratory Waterfowl License;

A National Migratory Bird Harvest Information or “HIP” certification number to hunt ducks, geese, woodcock, and snipe; and

A Federal Duck Stamp with the hunter’s name signed across the face or an electronic version.

The Federal Duck Stamp can be purchased at many U.S. Post Offices, at Fish and Game Headquarters in Concord, or at the Department’s Region 2 Office in New Hampton. Hunters interested in purchasing their Federal Duck Stamp at the Region 2 Office are advised to call 603-744-5470 in advance of their visit to verify availability.

Get HIP permit numbers by calling 1-800-207-6183 or by going to the “Buy Your License Online” section of the Fish and Game website at huntnh.com to receive a permit number (there is no charge). This number should be written on your valid New Hampshire hunting license. Harvest information from HIP helps NH Fish and Game and the US Fish and Wildlife Service make more reliable estimates of the number of all migratory birds harvested. Each year, random selections of hunters are asked to complete a voluntary harvest survey.

Hunters are asked to report all banded birds at www.reportband.gov. After you report a band, the US Geological Survey will send a certificate with information about the bird.

Hunters should exercise caution this fall when field dressing ducks due to the possibility of the birds being infected with avian influenza (AI). To learn more visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/wildlife-and-habitat/wildlife-related-diseases/avian-influenza.

For more information on waterfowl hunting in New Hampshire, including a duck identification guide, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/waterfowl-and-migratory-bird-hunting-new-hampshire.