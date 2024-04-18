Commencement of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, April 18 - On April 18, the official welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan was held in the square of the Palace of the Nation, which was festively decorated to receive the distinguished guest.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, warmly welcomed the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and invited him to the honorary podium.

The welcoming ceremony proceeded with the report of the commander of the honor guard, the performance of the national anthems of the two countries, the passing of the heads of state in front of the honor guard, the high-ranking guest paying respect to the Tajik state flag, the acquaintance with the official delegations of the two sides, and the solemn marching of the honor guard units in front of the heads of the two states.

Also, artillery shells were fired 21 times in honor of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.