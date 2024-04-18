Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,794 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Child Welfare Summit draws more than 700 in call to make lasting ...

TOPEKA—More than 700 people committed to enhancing the child welfare system participated in the inaugural Kansas Child Welfare Summit this week in Topeka.
 
The summit, which took place April 15 and 16, was a call to action to state and local leaders and child welfare justice partners to come together for the sole purpose of creating lasting improvement in child welfare.
 
Justice Melissa Standridge, who sits on the Kansas Supreme Court, chaired the three-branch committee that organized the summit.
 
“I was overwhelmed by the tremendous response to our call to action, and the summit itself exceeded my expectations,” Standridge said. “It provided all of us an opportunity to collaborate, learn, and drive positive change in our child welfare system.”
 
The summit featured speakers with expert knowledge who focused on practical steps child welfare partners can take to improve the current permanency process and empower Kansas families, youth, and young adults involved in state custody. It also included individuals with lived expertise with the child welfare system.
 
About a third of the registrants were on teams put together by chief judges from the state’s 31 judicial districts. Team members represented the different roles in the child welfare process, including attorneys, state agencies, professionals who work under contract to state agencies, elected officials, law enforcement, and volunteers.
 
During the summit, these judicial district teams worked on local action plans that list concrete steps team members can take to achieve lasting improvement in child welfare.
_______
 
Child Welfare Summit photographs
 
WIBW TV news story

You just read:

Kansas Child Welfare Summit draws more than 700 in call to make lasting ...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more