Prime Minister Dr Golob: "We are aware of our responsibility in the international community"

SLOVENIA, April 16 - "The Spanish Prime Minister and I had extremely constructive talks today, which were dominated by the situation in Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe there," Prime Minister Golob reported. He and his Spanish counterpart also raised the question of how Spain and Slovenia can best respond to the situation in Gaza and the Middle East. "In many respects we have identical views. We are aware of our responsibilities in the international community. We are aware of our responsibility towards the people of Gaza. We are united in the view that we cannot simply watch developments with our arms folded," he observed, adding that the two countries were committed to finding a solution and taking further steps in the coming weeks.

Recognising Palestine as a state is just one step: "This may be the first step. But it is certainly not the only one and it will not be enough. It is not a question of yes or no, but of when is the most appropriate moment to recognise the independent state of Palestine," the Prime Minister stressed. The Spanish and Slovenian sides also agreed to monitor the situation closely, exchanging information and views:

"I do not want to talk about the timetable, because it depends not only on Slovenia and Spain, but on a number of international factors, including the vote in the UN General Assembly, which is expected to take place this month," the Prime Minister emphasised.

He also stressed that he and the Spanish Prime Minister had also addressed the issue of a joint meeting of the Governments of the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of Slovenia, which would probably take place in Spain in September or October: "The meeting will be aimed at deepening the already excellent relations between the two countries and raising economic relations to an even higher level."

This is the third time that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has visited Slovenia, and on this occasion he also underlined the very good bilateral relations between the two countries: "I am grateful for the responsibility and rational thinking shown by the Slovenian Government to find a solution to the Gaza conflict and the humanitarian catastrophe. We need Slovenia's voice at the United Nations," he noted.

"For more than six months now, attacks and bombardments have continued in Gaza, two million people are starving and the situation is terrible. The situation in the region is approaching the abyss. That is why we have chosen the path of international recognition and diplomacy, which will hopefully lead to lasting peace and the development of peace in the whole region. We have chosen to do so out of respect for multilateral options and a focus on peace and concern for our fellow human beings," said Prime Minister Sánchez, adding that Spain and Slovenia would work for a ceasefire and to ensure that humanitarian aid can reach the affected area. The aim is for Palestine to be recognised as a full member of the United Nations when circumstances allow.

It should be noted that the Prime Ministers of Ireland, Malta and Spain already signed a special declaration on the margins of the European Council meeting at the end of March, agreeing on the urgency of an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages, and a rapid, substantial and sustained increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza.