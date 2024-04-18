Nebraska FCCLA Recognizes 2024 State Leaders and Award Winners
News Release
April 18, 2024
More than 1,000 Nebraska Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, adult advisers and guests recently gathered April 7-9, 2024 in the Lincoln Haymarket area for the annual State Leadership Conference. Attendees came from 90 Nebraska schools to grow their leadership skills, celebrate their accomplishments from the past year, and prepare for their future careers. Vera Jo Bustos (Coach VJ) was the keynote speaker, and her message focused on helping members improve their performance through the mental game. She guided attendees in developing mindsets for forging team dynamics, nurturing a high-performance culture, instilling confidence, and imparting the principles of resilience and mental fortitude in the face of challenges.
Throughout the day on Monday, April 8, participants had the opportunity to attend a variety of breakout sessions presented by FCCLA leaders and outside partners, including Kaiti Blackburn from Jana’s Campaign, Dr. Katie Graham and Sydney Kobza from the Nebraska Department of Education, Hannah Van Horn from National Center for Families Learning, Aimee Hoes from the Buffet Early Childhood Institute, and Reese Munson from the UNL Husker Venture Fund. The Opportunity Fair featured over 20 colleges, organizations, and businesses for members to connect with. Students also had the opportunity to give back to the Lincoln community through the FCCLA Serves projects. Students participated in service projects at the Lincoln Children’s Museum and Food Bank of Lincoln. Members also had the opportunity to choose from a variety of tours, including Hudl, Lied Center, UNL Food Innovation Center, Nebraska State Capitol, and Memorial Stadium.
The on-site service project involved bringing school supplies, which were donated to Visionary Youth, whose mission is to impact families and change lives by supporting youth to reach their full potential in the Lincoln community. Howells-Dodge was the recipient of the Community Service traveling trophy for their participation in the on-site service project.
More than 570 students participated in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events, FCCLA’s premier competitive event program. Students placing first and second in their respective event level qualified to compete in the FCCLA National STAR Event Competition which will take place during the National Leadership Conference in Seattle, Washington, June 29-July 3.
FCCLA is a useful and dynamic national career and technical student organization that aids young men and women in their journey to become leaders and teaches them lifelong skills. It demonstrates the importance of understanding how to address important career, community, family, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. Nebraska FCCLA has over 2,600 members in 100 chapters across the state. For more information about FCCLA, please visit www.nebraskafccla.org.
Nebraska FCCLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education.
The 2024-2025 Nebraska FCCLA State Officers
Lia Montenegro, West Point-Beemer – President
Jaiden Ertzner, Battle Creek – First Vice President
Dawson Conyers, Minden – Secretary
Brooklyn Eckert, Boyd County – Vice President of Competitive Events
Ashley Caballero-Lazaro, Neligh-Oakdale – Vice President of Development
Audrey Anderson, St. Paul – Vice President of Membership
Ashleigh George, Elkhorn North – Vice President of Programs
Jordiya Phillips, Medicine Valley – Vice President of Public Relations
The 2024-2025 Nebraska State Peer Officer Teams
Overall SPOT Council
Sawyer Brudigam, Wakefield – SPOT Council Chairperson
Carter Herrington, Palmyra – SPOT Council Vice Chairperson
Mayte Flores Garcia, Wakefield – SPOT Council Secretary
Family Leader Team
Mayte Flores Garcia, Wakefield – Chairperson
Kassidy Clark, Kearney – Vice Chairperson
Jaquelin Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale – Secretary
Giavanna Doyle, Medicine Valley – Public Relations
Career Leader Team
Carter Herrington, Palmyra – Chairperson
Mynor Bautista, Crete – Vice Chairperson
Kloey DeNaeyer, Thedford – Secretary
Taryn Wingate, Neligh-Oakdale – Public Relations
Community Leader Team
Sawyer Brudigam, Wakefield – Chairperson
Natalie Nelson, Nebraska City – Vice Chairperson
Ashtyn Contrerez, Medicine Valley – Secretary
Ellie Bales, David City – Public Relations
2024 State Leadership Conference Chapter Spirit Award
Twin River
Nebraska FCCLA Non-FCS Education Scholarship
Leonardo Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale
Annie Corkle, O’Neill
Nebraska FCCLA Lisa Groth Memorial FCS Education Scholarship
Lola Rowse, Thedford
Nebraska FCCLA Administrator of the Year
Mark Ernst, Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools
Nebraska FCCLA Distinguished Service Award
Mallory Gregory, Milford
Marla Prusa, Howells-Dodge
Nebraska FCCLA Honorary Membership Award
Christina Dahlberg
Denise Janousek
Nebraska FCCLA Spirt of Advising Award
Stefanie Wenz, Nebraska City
Nebraska FCCLA Master Adviser Award
Suzanne Neefe, Hemingford
Rachel Hornickel, Ord
Adviser Years of Service Recognition Awards
25 Years: Sandy Bongers, East Butler
20 Years: Suzanne Neefe, Hemingford
15 Years: Darla Windholz, Holdrege; Brenda Budler, Chadron
10 Years: Tammy Hancock, Ainsworth; Britton Andreasen, Twin River; Megan Hillen, Leigh;
Carmen Hall, Plattsmouth
5 Years: Rachel Hornickel, Ord; Kassandra Beebe, Humphrey; McKenzie Geier, Lincoln
Southwest; Tiffany Fritzinger-Lopez, Fremont
Retiring Advisers
Marla Prusa, Howells-Dodge
Clete Arasmith, St. Edward
Janice Nelson, Creighton
Kimberly Scarborough, Neligh-Oakdale
Nebraska FCCLA presented the Adviser Committed to Excellence (ACE) Award to the
following local chapter advisers.
Kaitlin Spaulding, Arapahoe
Bri O’Brien, Battle Creek
Jonella Wonka, Bishop Neumann
Sherry Black, Boyd County
Candace Cain, Burwell
Brenda Budler, Chadron
Misty Jaeger, Chase County
Sarah Hubel, Cross County
Tyra Hofferber, Fillmore Central
Kelsey Schumacher, Hartington-Newcastle
Suzanne Neefe, Hemingford
Darla Windholz, Holdrege
Marla Prusa, Howells-Dodge
Carol Kreutzer, Kearney
Megan Hillen, Leigh
Jaki Moeller, Logan View
Suzanne Martin, Medicine Valley
Mallory Gregory, Milford
Pam Johnson, Minden
Stefanie Wenz, Nebraska City
Kimberly Scarborough, Neligh-Oakdale
Tamara Nelson, Northwest
Rachel Hornickel, Ord
Michelle Paxton, Palmyra
Ronita Jacobsen, Plainview
Daisy Mejia, Schuyler
Ashley Harrison, Summerland
Kaylee Fitzke, Sutton
Mikaela Franzen, Thedford
Britton Andreasen, Twin River
Mollie Kriz, Wahoo
Michelle Galles, Wakefield
Sarah Medina, West Holt
New Chapter Advisers
Calyn Mowinkel, Centennial
Kelly Bordovsky, Chambers
Kelli Zimmerman, Crete
Lisa King, Doniphan-Trumbull
Jen Loker, Dundy County Stratton
Lindsay Anderson, Dundy County Stratton
Heather Artz, Elkhorn High
Samantha Stutzman, Exeter-Milligan
Kennedy DeBoer, Fairbury
Emma Krysl, Lexington
Lily Hershey, Lincoln North Star
Shalee McCarter, Overton
Katelynn Caniglia, Platteview
Cole Martinez, Schuyler Central
Maria Gillham, Sidney
Kaylee Fitzke, Sutton
Heidi Kjar, Tekamah-Herman
Rachelle Hinrichs, Waverly
Megan Halpin, Winside
Feed Nebraska Award Winner
Battle Creek
Chapter Developer Award
Howells-Dodge, First Place
Northwest, Second Place
Region Chapter Membership Increase Awards
Region A: Palmyra
Region B: Columbus
Region C: Central Valley
Region D: Callaway
Red and White Affiliation Awards
Boone Central, White
Chadron, White
Cross County, White
David City, White
Hartington-Newcastle, White
Hemingford, White
Howells-Dodge, White
Minden, White
Palmyra, White
Sutton, White
Thedford, White
West Holt, White
Battle Creek, Red
Burwell, Red
Callaway, Red
Leigh, Red
Neligh-Oakdale, Red
Humphrey, Red & White
Nebraska National Program Awards
Career Connection – Cross County
Community Service – Northwest
Families First – Howells-Dodge
FACTS – Elkhorn North
Financial Fitness – Fillmore Central
Stand Up – Twin River
Student Body – Leigh
Community ServUS Awards
Battle Creek, Gold
Boyd County, Gold
Howells-Dodge, Gold
Northwest, Gold
Thedford, Gold
Twin River, Gold
Fillmore Central, Silver
Holdrege, Silver
Chadron, Bronze
David City, Bronze
Gold Chapter Awards
Battle Creek
Boone Central
Boyd County
Callaway
Chadron
Chase County
Cross County
Elkhorn North
Fillmore Central
Franklin
Hartington-Newcastle
Hemingford
Howells-Dodge
Lincoln-Southwest
Medicine Valley
Milford
Nebraska City
Neligh-Oakdale
Northwest
O’Neill
Palmyra
Plainview
St. Paul
Thedford
Twin River
Wahoo
Wakefield
Wayne
West Point-Beemer
Silver Chapter Awards
Arapahoe
Bishop Neumann
Clarkson
Crete
David City
Elkhorn South
Elmwood-Murdock
Holdrege
Humphrey
Kearney
Leigh
Logan View
Ord
Randolph
Schuyler Central
Summerland
Bronze Chapter Awards
Lexington
Sutton
2023-2024 Gold State Officer Award
Adan Ciprian, Kearney – President
Ashlyn Vazquez Catalan, Wakefield – First Vice President
Annie Corkle, O’Neill – Secretary
Winnie Huber, O’Neill – Vice President of Competitive Events
Lorelei Walters, Nebraska City – Vice President of Development
Alaina Eberle, Medicine Valley – Vice President of Programs
Courtney Hagestad, Elkhorn North – Vice President of Public Relations
CommYOUnity Service Award
Jaiden Ertzner, Battle Creek
Say Yes to FCS Collegiate Signing Participants
Morgan Schommer, Chadron, studying Family & Consumer Sciences Education at Chadron
State College
Tristen Stumpff, Chase County, studying Family & Consumer Sciences Education at University of
Wisconsin-Stout
Mia Chaicoj-Pinto, Columbus, studying Family & Consumer Sciences Education at Wayne
State College
Mackenzie Divis, Columbus, studying Early Childhood Education at Wayne State College
Emma Wubben, Hartington-Newcastle, studying Early Childhood Education at Northeast
Community College
Kennedy Gotch, Hartington-Newcastle, studying English Education at Wayne State College
Isaac Smith, Kearney, studying Music Education at University of Nebraska Kearney
Evelin Munoz Galicia, Kearney, studying Middle School Education at University of Nebraska
Kearney
Lola Rowse, Thedford, studying Family & Consumer Sciences Education at Chadron State
College
Alondra Vega, Wayne, studying Family & Consumer Sciences Education at Wayne State
College
A Day in Your Future Participants
Lyndsey Bolton, Cross County – Child Life Specialist
Harrison Koehn, Elmwood-Murdock – Architect
Jordyn Watson, Northwest – Financial Planner
Allison Schimmer, Northwest – Fashion Designer
Alyssa Lawrence, Ord – Social Work
Carmen Wagner, Ord – Early Childhood Education
Gina Alba Cervantes, Schuyler Central – Speech Language Pathologist
Power of One Completers
Chloe Sullivan, Bishop Neumann
Paige Wendt, Boyd County
Brooklyn Eckert, Boyd County
Claire Reiman, Boyd County
Trina Wetzel, Boyd County
Sabrina Ziebro, Boyd County
Juliana Cline, Boyd County
Madelyn Brown, Boyd County
Madalyn Reiser, Boyd County
Katelyn Fletcher, Boyd County
Addison Birmeier, Boyd County
Zella Smith, Burwell
Shealynn Amos, Burwell
Michael Vicente Reyes, Crete
Mynor Bautista, Crete
Jacqueline Melendez Cruz, Crete
Ruby Martinez, Crete
Aileen Rueda, Crete
Jennifer Felipe Torres, Crete
Brooklyn Guenther, Crofton
Lillian Earley, Crofton
Lily Cramer, Cross County
Ava Cramer, Cross County
Gabriella Valentin, Elkhorn South
Hannah Petersen, Elmwood-Murdock
Harrison Koehn, Elmwood-Murdock
Charles Cawley, Elmwood-Murdock
Quinn Ross, Elmwood-Murdock
Michael Hynes, Elmwood-Murdock
Kaia Sacco-Rohde, Elmwood-Murdock
Bella Koliha, Howells-Dodge
Kenadie Throener, Howells-Dodge
Peyten Becker, Howells-Dodge
Cazbi Velazquez, Kearney
Katie Jurado, Kearney
Deakon Lauby, Lexington
Emely Morelos-Ambriz, Lexington
Paola Ortiz, Lexington
Raven Westerhaus, Lexington
Adrian Espinoza, Lexington
Kiley Lawton, Overton
Elle McCarter, Overton
Emma Yrkoski, Twin River
Parker Zabka, Twin River
Sawyer Brudigam, Wakefield
Nebraska FCCLA/LifeSmarts Knowledge Bowl Teams were seeded 1-10 and then played headto-
head (quiz bowl style) in a double-elimination bracket to determine first, second, and third
place.
Cross County 1, 1st Place
Cross County 2, 2nd Place
Pierce, 3rd Place
Howells-Dodge
Neligh-Oakdale
Ord
Southern Valley
Wayne
West Point-Beemer Jr. High
West Point-Beemer High School
Family & Consumer Sciences (FCS) Knowledge Tests were offered at the Junior (grades 7-9)
and Senior (grades 10-12) levels. Students completed the tests virtually prior to the State
Leadership Conference.
Junior Child Development & Parenting Knowledge Test
First Place: Paxton Burke, Cross County
Second Place: Anthony Sessman, East Butler
Third Place: Ian Crockett, Creighton
Junior Fashion Construction & Design Knowledge Test
First Place: Mikah Schultz, Southern Valley
Second Place: Chelsea Stephens, Chadron
Third Place: Josie Johnson, Palmyra
Junior FCCLA Knowledge Test
First Place: Charlotte Welsh, O’Neill
Second Place: Kinsley Coenen, Holdrege
Third Place: Wyllough Cates, Holdrege
Junior General Family & Consumer Sciences Knowledge Test
First Place: Kourtney Tejral, East Butler
Second Place: Chase Bohac, East Butler
Third Place: Anna Hamilton, Southern Valley
Junior Housing & Interior Design Knowledge Test
First Place: Zoey Patocka, East Butler
Second Place: Emelia Morrison, Neligh-Oakdale
Third Place: Lane Hoefer, O’Neill
Junior Nutrition Knowledge Test
First Place (tie): Paxton Burke, Cross County
First Place (tie): Michael Kunasek, East Butler
Second Place: Kate Janak, East Butler
Third Place: Laney Becker, Southern Valley
Junior Parliamentary Knowledge Test
First Place: Addie Bishop, Twin River
Second Place: Mikah Schultz, Southern Valley
Third Place: Molly Connelly, Twin River
Junior Personal Finance Knowledge Test
First Place: Grant Kozisek, East Butler
Second Place: Jonathan Pytlik, East Butler
Third Place: Paxton Burke, Cross County
Senior Child Development & Parenting Knowledge Test
First Place: Allison Burchell, Minden
Second Place: Ava Cramer, Cross County
Third Place: Ann Bose, Southern Valley
Senior Fashion Construction & Design Knowledge Test
First Place: Irene Burrell, Creighton
Second Place: Morgan Schommer, Chadron
Third Place: Audrey Anderson, St. Paul
Senior FCCLA Knowledge Test
First Place: Chase Thomas, Neligh-Oakdale
Second Place: Audrey Anderson, St. Paul
Third Place: Madisen Meek, Hemingford
Senior General Family & Consumer Sciences Knowledge Test
First Place: Leah Bongers, East Butler
Second Place: Malorie Spatz, East Butler
Third Place: Chenney Dishman, Callaway
Senior Housing & Interior Design Knowledge Test
First Place: Celia Mott, O’Neill
Second Place: Rylee Smith, Southern Valley
Third Place: Cheyenne Vahl, Minden
Senior Nutrition Knowledge Test
First Place: Grace Yrkoski, Twin River
Second Place: Kaleigh Rickard, Twin River
Third Place: Suhani Chaudhari, O’Neill
Senior Parliamentary Knowledge Test
First Place: Mollie Corkle, O’Neill
Second Place: Josef Kaslon, St. Paul
Third Place: Suhani Chaudhari, O’Neill
Senior Personal Finance Knowledge Test
First Place: Michael Hynes, Elmwood-Murdock
Second Place: Aubrey Blair, Scottsbluff
Third Place: Faye Belew, East Butler
Online STAR Event Qualifiers submitted their projects on February 1 to be evaluated virtually.
The top 15 entries in each event level then qualified to compete at the National Leadership
Conference. The following individuals will be representing Nebraska in online STAR Events.
Digital Stories for Change, Level 1
Emelia Morrison, Neligh-Oakdale
Digital Stories for Change, Level 2
Madelyn Brown & Kyla McCarthy, Boyd County
Sadie Frazier, Milford
Digital Stories for Change, Level 3
Alaina Eberle, Medicine Valley
Jadyn Anderson & Fayth Brown, Mullen
Hannah Armitage, Ashlyn Vazquez Catalan, & Yavrexy Lopez, Wakefield
FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 2
Emma Baldeh, Dundy County Stratton
Jordiya Phillips, Medicine Valley
FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 3
Kaitlyn Byerly & Ava McFarland, Bloomfield
Instructional Video Design, Level 2
Ethan Houck & Suley Sotelo, Cross County
Harlee Steele, Logan View
Azia Giron, Avery Ladwig, & Lillie Shoemaker, Ord
Instructional Video Design, Level 3
Lorelei Walters, Nebraska City
RED Talks on Education, Level 2
Josef Kaslon, St. Paul
STAR Event State Champions and Runner-Ups are listed on the following pages. STAR Events
have three levels of participation:
- Level 1 – grades 6-8
- Level 2 – grades 9-10
- Level 3 – grades 11-12
STAR Event recognition is offered to each competitor with a medal representing total number
of points earned in their event:
- Gold: 90-100 points
- Silver: 70-89.99 points
- Bronze: 0-69.99 points
State Champions and Runner-Ups receiving a gold or silver medal have qualified to represent
Nebraska at the National Leadership Conference in Seattle, with the exception of the
Nebraska STAR Events (listed first), which are only offered at the state level.
NEBRASKA CONSUMER ISSUES (JUNIOR)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Central Valley High School FCCLA 10480 Ethan Lobner, Kerry Luscomb
2 Silver Burwell Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10336 Natalie Conrad, Halle Woolsey
NEBRASKA FAMILY CHALLENGES & ISSUES (JUNIOR)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Boyd County High School FCCLA 10360 Khloe Gonzales, Estrella Santiago
2 Gold Seward Jr. – Sr. High School FCCLA 10511 Lillian Pettus
NEBRASKA FAMILY CHALLENGES & ISSUES (SENIOR)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Silver East Butler High School FCCLA 10463 Leah Bongers, Michael Kunasek, Malorie Spatz
NEBRASKA HEALTH & WELLNESS (JUNIOR)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Boyd County High School FCCLA 10360 Chloe Disterhaupt, Brianna Eilers
2 Silver Overton Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10593 Alyssa Warta
NEBRASKA HEALTH & WELLNESS (SENIOR)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Silver Bloomfield Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10434 Molly Miller
2 Silver East Butler High School FCCLA 10463 Dylan Klement, Jonathan Pytlik, Anthony Sessman
BAKING AND PASTRY (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Silver Waverly High School FCCLA 10358 Allison Brandl
2 Silver Milford Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10407 Maizie Kolb
CAREER INVESTIGATION (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Emma Bowder
2 Gold Neligh-Oakdale Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10369 Madison Fletcher
CAREER INVESTIGATION (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Boyd County High School FCCLA 10360 Madalyn Reiser
2 Gold Thedford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10539 Brooklynn DeNaeyer
CAREER INVESTIGATION (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Boone Central High School FCCLA 10464 Marisa Malander
2 Silver Friend Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10596 Halona Wootton
CHAPTER IN REVIEW DISPLAY (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Logan View Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10602 Marissa Hilbers, Jayde Kreifels
2 Silver Medicine Valley Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10373 Harper Watkins
CHAPTER IN REVIEW DISPLAY (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Silver Clarkson Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 22726 Ella Baumert, Chloe Indra
CHAPTER IN REVIEW DISPLAY (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold David City Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10527 Chloe Zegers, Kaitlyn Palik
2 Silver Howells-Dodge High School FCCLA 10420 Kylee Compton, Hannah Hinrichsen
CHAPTER IN REVIEW PORTFOLIO (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Chambers Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10384 Grace Hoffman, Magdalyn Hansen
2 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Michael Maughan, Alaina Rogat, Lillee Tucker
CHAPTER IN REVIEW PORTFOLIO (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Silver Cozad High School FCCLA 10345 Layla Leahy, Destiny Mcfall
CHAPTER IN REVIEW PORTFOLIO (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Boyd County High School FCCLA 10360 Addison Birmeier, Brooklyn Eckert
2 Gold David City Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10527 Hannah Scribner
CHAPTER SERVICE PROJECT DISPLAY (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Lynn Miner, Kiarra Kennedy
2 Gold Twin River Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10519 Makenna Cherry, Myah Rinkol
CHAPTER SERVICE PROJECT DISPLAY (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Thedford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10539 Kloey DeNaeyer
2 Gold Northwest High School FCCLA 18082 Jaycee Smith
CHAPTER SERVICE PROJECT DISPLAY (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Lincoln Southwest High School FCCLA 10606 Jack Mccormick, Jada Frank
2 Gold Minden High School FCCLA 10368 Cheyenne Vahl, Allison Burchell
CHAPTER SERVICE PROJECT PORTFOLIO (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Twin River Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10519 Addie Bishop, Annabelle Kleckner
2 Silver Humphrey Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10537 Camryn Dickes, Khloe Hooker, Natalie Stock
CHAPTER SERVICE PROJECT PORTFOLIO (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Northwest High School FCCLA 18082 Abby Jensen
2 Gold West Point Beemer High School FCCLA 10580 Samantha Fehrer, Lia Montenegro
CHAPTER SERVICE PROJECT PORTFOLIO (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Leigh Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10549 Baylee Settje, Izabel Hollatz
2 Gold Chadron High School FCCLA 21736 Kaylee Sprock, Kenzie Pourier
CULINARY ARTS (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Plattsmouth High School FCCLA 16885 M. Todd
2 Silver Hemingford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10917 Nathan Randolph
3 Silver Crete High School FCCLA Chapter 21298 Daniel Ortiz
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Boyd County High School FCCLA 10360 Claire Reiman
ENTREPRENEURSHIP (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Overton Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10593 Paige Walahoski
2 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Peyton Tillotson, Lainee Cook
ENTREPRENEURSHIP (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Cross County Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10390 Gracelyn Everingham, Olivia Tandy
2 Silver Northwest High School FCCLA 18082 Jordyn Watson
ENTREPRENEURSHIP (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Arapahoe Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10620 Sage Larson
2 Gold West Point Beemer High School FCCLA 10580 Lesly Sanchez
EVENT MANAGEMENT (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Twin River Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10519 Macy Nelson, Samantha Ziemba
2 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Keeley Wickett, Taylor Olsen
EVENT MANAGEMENT (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Wakefield Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10366 Mayte Flores Garcia, Sawyer Brudigam
2 Gold Milford Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10407 Tasha Anderson, Aubrey Burton
EVENT MANAGEMENT (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Maddie Steffen, Mckenzie Bruning
2 Gold Nebraska City High School FCCLA 10523 Malayna Madsen, Jaden Leasure
FASHION CONSTRUCTION (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Ainsworth High School FCCLA 10426 Addilyn Doke
2 Silver Palmyra Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10425 Josie Johnson
FASHION CONSTRUCTION (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Silver Creighton Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10623 Payton Schroeder
FASHION CONSTRUCTION (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Ord Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10406 Kaitlyn Flessner
2 Silver East Butler High School FCCLA 10463 Addison Kriz
FASHION DESIGN (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Bronze Elkhorn Valley High School FCCLA 10547 Skyler Tegeler
FASHION DESIGN (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Chadron High School FCCLA 21736 Morgan Schommer
2 Gold Cozad High School FCCLA 10345 Jaslyn Crites, Alexia Conder
FOCUS ON CHILDREN (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Nora Lange, Vayda Lippert
2 Gold Humphrey Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10537 Autumn Fittje, Kinley Gronenthal, Lauren Sueper
FOCUS ON CHILDREN (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Elwood Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 15577 Kara Brockman
2 Gold Crofton Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10392 Alexa Suing, Lillian Earley
FOCUS ON CHILDREN (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Minden High School FCCLA 10368 Addison Klabunde, Cadence Shrader
2 Gold Wahoo High School FCCLA 10512 Delaney Wusk
FOOD INNOVATIONS (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Chambers Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10384 Abby Ehlers
2 Silver Seward Jr. – Sr. High School FCCLA 10511 Tomi-ann Hedges
FOOD INNOVATIONS (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Thedford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10539 Laney Dahlberg
2 Gold Randolph Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10502 Alaina Schulz, Braylee Kelley, Jenna Guenther
FOOD INNOVATIONS (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Clarkson Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 22726 Teagan Baumert
2 Silver St. Paul Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10476 Abigail Hirschman, Madison Harrahill
HOSPITALITY, TOURISM, AND RECREATION (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Ord Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10406 Katrina Cassell, Carmen Wagner, Alyssa Lawrence
2 Silver Humphrey Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10537 Emma Preister, Macey Fistler
HOSPITALITY, TOURISM, AND RECREATION (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Callaway Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10427 Dawson Mason, Jozi Edgington
2 Gold Milford Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10407 Emma Hershberger
INTERIOR DESIGN (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Silver O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Reagan Lindsay
INTERIOR DESIGN (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Mia Boettcher, Isabella Wiekamp
2 Silver David City Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10527 Abigail Lindsley
INTERIOR DESIGN (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Sidney High School FCCLA 22727 Alayna Wiegand
2 Silver Seward Jr. – Sr. High School FCCLA 10511 Natalie Wintz, Tessa Greisen
INTERPERSONAL COMMUNICATIONS (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Silver Milford Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10407 Annika Hendl
2 Silver Leigh Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10549 Vylet Hollatz, Emersyn Urban
INTERPERSONAL COMMUNICATIONS (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Kennedy Gotch, Alexus Hans
2 Silver Arapahoe Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10620 Cadence Carpenter
JOB INTERVIEW (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Silver Seward Jr. – Sr. High School FCCLA 10511 Sicily Stoll
2 Silver Thedford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10539 Chandler Pettit
JOB INTERVIEW (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold West Holt Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10626 Adrianna Mincer
2 Gold St. Paul Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10476 Neema Murithi
JOB INTERVIEW (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Ord Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10406 Hannah Klein
2 Gold Plainview Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10328 Shayla Jacobsen
LEADERSHIP (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold David City Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10527 Ellie Bales
2 Silver Garden County Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 21499 Emiley Schooley
LEADERSHIP (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Kaydence Salmon
2 Gold Nebraska City High School FCCLA 10523 Natalie Nelson
NATIONAL PROGRAMS IN ACTION (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Overton Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10593 Meagan Lassen
2 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Jozy York
NATIONAL PROGRAMS IN ACTION (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Hailey Romesser, Celia Mott
2 Gold Twin River Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10519 Aubree Brandenburger, Laynie Allen
NATIONAL PROGRAMS IN ACTION (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Boyd County High School FCCLA 10360 Amanda Davis, Trina Wetzel
2 Gold Elkhorn North High School FCCLA 21731 Courtney Hagestad, Grace Jesske, Ashleigh George
NUTRITION AND WELLNESS (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Tate Diediker
2 Gold Elmwood – Murdock Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10423 Quinn Ross
NUTRITION AND WELLNESS (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Neligh-Oakdale Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10369 Jaquelin Luna-Duran
2 Gold Twin River Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10519 Kaleigh Rickard, Grace Yrkoski, Katie Preister
NUTRITION AND WELLNESS (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Humphrey Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10537 Alexandria Renninger
2 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Sami Wemhoff, Jaid Wehrle
PARLIAMENTARY PROCEDURE (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Silver Boone Central High School
FCCLA 10464
Bethany Preister, Madison Reilly, Miranda McGill, Myah Rankin, Peyton Becker, Elissa Reynoldson,
Mishayla Slaymaker, Taryn Stephans
PARLIAMENTARY PROCEDURE (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Boone Central High School
FCCLA 10464 Briana Johnson, Audra Groth, Melany Preister, Natalie Schrad, Mazie Beister, Cassidy Maricle
2 Silver Howells-Dodge High School
FCCLA 10420
Eva Martin, Noah Coufal, Isabel Belina, Annemarie Slaughter, Autumn Slaughter, Landon Dobbins,
Reagan Koliha, Gage Stutzman
PROFESSIONAL PRESENTATION (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Scribner-Snyder Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 16008 Calleigh Small
2 Silver Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Elena Reyes, Brooklyn Peters, Allison Huesers
PROFESSIONAL PRESENTATION (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Suhani Chaudhari
2 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Presley Wolf, Paige Rumans
PROFESSIONAL PRESENTATION (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Seward Jr. – Sr. High School FCCLA 10511 Maya Hubach
2 Gold West Holt Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10626 Madysen Kramer
PROMOTE AND PUBLICIZE FCCLA! (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Ziva Stratman, Katelyn Uldrich
PROMOTE AND PUBLICIZE FCCLA! (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Silver Garden County Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 21499 Kelbi Cooper, Kirstyn Beberniss
2 Silver Elmwood – Murdock Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10423 Charles Cawley
PROMOTE AND PUBLICIZE FCCLA! (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Lainey Knapp, Adley Seifert
2 Silver Lincoln Southwest High School FCCLA 10606 Belle Zaruba, Aubrey Bailey
PUBLIC POLICY ADVOCATE (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Ella Eickhoff, Kloe Fischer
PUBLIC POLICY ADVOCATE (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Palmyra Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10425 Carter Herrington
PUBLIC POLICY ADVOCATE (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Bronze Nebraska City High School FCCLA 10523 Brianna Johnson
2 Bronze Kearney High School FCCLA 10327 Katie Jurado, Isaac Smith
REPURPOSE AND REDESIGN (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Clarkson Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 22726 Taelyn Baumert
2 Gold Seward Jr. – Sr. High School FCCLA 10511 CallieRae Kelley, Araeya Rixstine
REPURPOSE AND REDESIGN (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Boyd County High School FCCLA 10360 Gracen Eckert
2 Gold Thedford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10539 Katen Licking
REPURPOSE AND REDESIGN (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Bloomfield Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10434 Blake Hochstein, Tiernee Freeman
2 Gold Aurora High School FCCLA 17651 Emma Hitts, Brooklynn Christenson
SAY YES TO FCS EDUCATION (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Silver Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Lainey Morten
SAY YES TO FCS EDUCATION (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Thedford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10539 Lola Rowse
2 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Abby Anderson
SPORTS NUTRITION (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold West Holt Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10626 Sadie Keogh
2 Silver Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Jocelyn Reyes, Hadley Grutsch, Ella Kelly
SPORTS NUTRITION (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Milford Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10407 Zephyr Mowinkel
2 Gold Neligh-Oakdale Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10369 Taryn Wingate
SPORTS NUTRITION (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Molly Kathol, Karli Bruning
2 Gold Mullen Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10438 Riley Hegland, Kyle Finney
SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGE (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Chambers Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10384 Trevor Timmerman
SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGE (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Thedford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10539 Natalie Deines
2 Gold Chadron High School FCCLA 21736 Chelsea Stephens
SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGE (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Leigh Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10549 Brynn Settje, Ella Urban
2 Gold Elmwood – Murdock Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10423 Hannah Petersen, Morgan Gray, Michael Hynes
TEACH AND TRAIN (LEVEL 1)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Jailyn Romesser
2 Gold Chambers Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10384 Harlie Kloppenborg
TEACH AND TRAIN (LEVEL 2)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Milford Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10407 Stephen Vance
2 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Macey Moore
TEACH AND TRAIN (LEVEL 3)
Awards Report
Place Medal School Name(s)
1 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Emma Wubben
2 Gold Elkhorn North High School FCCLA 21731 Keighlin Leth
