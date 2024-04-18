Nebraska FCCLA Recognizes 2024 State Leaders and Award Winners

News Release

April 18, 2024

More than 1,000 Nebraska Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, adult advisers and guests recently gathered April 7-9, 2024 in the Lincoln Haymarket area for the annual State Leadership Conference. Attendees came from 90 Nebraska schools to grow their leadership skills, celebrate their accomplishments from the past year, and prepare for their future careers. Vera Jo Bustos (Coach VJ) was the keynote speaker, and her message focused on helping members improve their performance through the mental game. She guided attendees in developing mindsets for forging team dynamics, nurturing a high-performance culture, instilling confidence, and imparting the principles of resilience and mental fortitude in the face of challenges.

Throughout the day on Monday, April 8, participants had the opportunity to attend a variety of breakout sessions presented by FCCLA leaders and outside partners, including Kaiti Blackburn from Jana’s Campaign, Dr. Katie Graham and Sydney Kobza from the Nebraska Department of Education, Hannah Van Horn from National Center for Families Learning, Aimee Hoes from the Buffet Early Childhood Institute, and Reese Munson from the UNL Husker Venture Fund. The Opportunity Fair featured over 20 colleges, organizations, and businesses for members to connect with. Students also had the opportunity to give back to the Lincoln community through the FCCLA Serves projects. Students participated in service projects at the Lincoln Children’s Museum and Food Bank of Lincoln. Members also had the opportunity to choose from a variety of tours, including Hudl, Lied Center, UNL Food Innovation Center, Nebraska State Capitol, and Memorial Stadium.

The on-site service project involved bringing school supplies, which were donated to Visionary Youth, whose mission is to impact families and change lives by supporting youth to reach their full potential in the Lincoln community. Howells-Dodge was the recipient of the Community Service traveling trophy for their participation in the on-site service project.

More than 570 students participated in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events, FCCLA’s premier competitive event program. Students placing first and second in their respective event level qualified to compete in the FCCLA National STAR Event Competition which will take place during the National Leadership Conference in Seattle, Washington, June 29-July 3.

FCCLA is a useful and dynamic national career and technical student organization that aids young men and women in their journey to become leaders and teaches them lifelong skills. It demonstrates the importance of understanding how to address important career, community, family, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. Nebraska FCCLA has over 2,600 members in 100 chapters across the state. For more information about FCCLA, please visit www.nebraskafccla.org.

Nebraska FCCLA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education.

The 2024-2025 Nebraska FCCLA State Officers

Lia Montenegro, West Point-Beemer – President

Jaiden Ertzner, Battle Creek – First Vice President

Dawson Conyers, Minden – Secretary

Brooklyn Eckert, Boyd County – Vice President of Competitive Events

Ashley Caballero-Lazaro, Neligh-Oakdale – Vice President of Development

Audrey Anderson, St. Paul – Vice President of Membership

Ashleigh George, Elkhorn North – Vice President of Programs

Jordiya Phillips, Medicine Valley – Vice President of Public Relations

The 2024-2025 Nebraska State Peer Officer Teams

Overall SPOT Council

Sawyer Brudigam, Wakefield – SPOT Council Chairperson

Carter Herrington, Palmyra – SPOT Council Vice Chairperson

Mayte Flores Garcia, Wakefield – SPOT Council Secretary

Family Leader Team

Mayte Flores Garcia, Wakefield – Chairperson

Kassidy Clark, Kearney – Vice Chairperson

Jaquelin Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale – Secretary

Giavanna Doyle, Medicine Valley – Public Relations

Career Leader Team

Carter Herrington, Palmyra – Chairperson

Mynor Bautista, Crete – Vice Chairperson

Kloey DeNaeyer, Thedford – Secretary

Taryn Wingate, Neligh-Oakdale – Public Relations

Community Leader Team

Sawyer Brudigam, Wakefield – Chairperson

Natalie Nelson, Nebraska City – Vice Chairperson

Ashtyn Contrerez, Medicine Valley – Secretary

Ellie Bales, David City – Public Relations

2024 State Leadership Conference Chapter Spirit Award

Twin River

Nebraska FCCLA Non-FCS Education Scholarship

Leonardo Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale

Annie Corkle, O’Neill

Nebraska FCCLA Lisa Groth Memorial FCS Education Scholarship

Lola Rowse, Thedford

Nebraska FCCLA Administrator of the Year

Mark Ernst, Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools

Nebraska FCCLA Distinguished Service Award

Mallory Gregory, Milford

Marla Prusa, Howells-Dodge

Nebraska FCCLA Honorary Membership Award

Christina Dahlberg

Denise Janousek

Nebraska FCCLA Spirt of Advising Award

Stefanie Wenz, Nebraska City

Nebraska FCCLA Master Adviser Award

Suzanne Neefe, Hemingford

Rachel Hornickel, Ord

Adviser Years of Service Recognition Awards

25 Years: Sandy Bongers, East Butler

20 Years: Suzanne Neefe, Hemingford

15 Years: Darla Windholz, Holdrege; Brenda Budler, Chadron

10 Years: Tammy Hancock, Ainsworth; Britton Andreasen, Twin River; Megan Hillen, Leigh;

Carmen Hall, Plattsmouth

5 Years: Rachel Hornickel, Ord; Kassandra Beebe, Humphrey; McKenzie Geier, Lincoln

Southwest; Tiffany Fritzinger-Lopez, Fremont

Retiring Advisers

Marla Prusa, Howells-Dodge

Clete Arasmith, St. Edward

Janice Nelson, Creighton

Kimberly Scarborough, Neligh-Oakdale

Nebraska FCCLA presented the Adviser Committed to Excellence (ACE) Award to the

following local chapter advisers.

Kaitlin Spaulding, Arapahoe

Bri O’Brien, Battle Creek

Jonella Wonka, Bishop Neumann

Sherry Black, Boyd County

Candace Cain, Burwell

Brenda Budler, Chadron

Misty Jaeger, Chase County

Sarah Hubel, Cross County

Tyra Hofferber, Fillmore Central

Kelsey Schumacher, Hartington-Newcastle

Suzanne Neefe, Hemingford

Darla Windholz, Holdrege

Marla Prusa, Howells-Dodge

Carol Kreutzer, Kearney

Megan Hillen, Leigh

Jaki Moeller, Logan View

Suzanne Martin, Medicine Valley

Mallory Gregory, Milford

Pam Johnson, Minden

Stefanie Wenz, Nebraska City

Kimberly Scarborough, Neligh-Oakdale

Tamara Nelson, Northwest

Rachel Hornickel, Ord

Michelle Paxton, Palmyra

Ronita Jacobsen, Plainview

Daisy Mejia, Schuyler

Ashley Harrison, Summerland

Kaylee Fitzke, Sutton

Mikaela Franzen, Thedford

Britton Andreasen, Twin River

Mollie Kriz, Wahoo

Michelle Galles, Wakefield

Sarah Medina, West Holt

New Chapter Advisers

Calyn Mowinkel, Centennial

Kelly Bordovsky, Chambers

Kelli Zimmerman, Crete

Lisa King, Doniphan-Trumbull

Jen Loker, Dundy County Stratton

Lindsay Anderson, Dundy County Stratton

Heather Artz, Elkhorn High

Samantha Stutzman, Exeter-Milligan

Kennedy DeBoer, Fairbury

Emma Krysl, Lexington

Lily Hershey, Lincoln North Star

Shalee McCarter, Overton

Katelynn Caniglia, Platteview

Cole Martinez, Schuyler Central

Maria Gillham, Sidney

Kaylee Fitzke, Sutton

Heidi Kjar, Tekamah-Herman

Rachelle Hinrichs, Waverly

Megan Halpin, Winside

Feed Nebraska Award Winner

Battle Creek

Chapter Developer Award

Howells-Dodge, First Place

Northwest, Second Place

Region Chapter Membership Increase Awards

Region A: Palmyra

Region B: Columbus

Region C: Central Valley

Region D: Callaway

Red and White Affiliation Awards

Boone Central, White

Chadron, White

Cross County, White

David City, White

Hartington-Newcastle, White

Hemingford, White

Howells-Dodge, White

Minden, White

Palmyra, White

Sutton, White

Thedford, White

West Holt, White

Battle Creek, Red

Burwell, Red

Callaway, Red

Leigh, Red

Neligh-Oakdale, Red

Humphrey, Red & White

Nebraska National Program Awards

Career Connection – Cross County

Community Service – Northwest

Families First – Howells-Dodge

FACTS – Elkhorn North

Financial Fitness – Fillmore Central

Stand Up – Twin River

Student Body – Leigh

Community ServUS Awards

Battle Creek, Gold

Boyd County, Gold

Howells-Dodge, Gold

Northwest, Gold

Thedford, Gold

Twin River, Gold

Fillmore Central, Silver

Holdrege, Silver

Chadron, Bronze

David City, Bronze

Gold Chapter Awards

Battle Creek

Boone Central

Boyd County

Callaway

Chadron

Chase County

Cross County

Elkhorn North

Fillmore Central

Franklin

Hartington-Newcastle

Hemingford

Howells-Dodge

Lincoln-Southwest

Medicine Valley

Milford

Nebraska City

Neligh-Oakdale

Northwest

O’Neill

Palmyra

Plainview

St. Paul

Thedford

Twin River

Wahoo

Wakefield

Wayne

West Point-Beemer

Silver Chapter Awards

Arapahoe

Bishop Neumann

Clarkson

Crete

David City

Elkhorn South

Elmwood-Murdock

Holdrege

Humphrey

Kearney

Leigh

Logan View

Ord

Randolph

Schuyler Central

Summerland

Bronze Chapter Awards

Lexington

Sutton

2023-2024 Gold State Officer Award

Adan Ciprian, Kearney – President

Ashlyn Vazquez Catalan, Wakefield – First Vice President

Annie Corkle, O’Neill – Secretary

Winnie Huber, O’Neill – Vice President of Competitive Events

Lorelei Walters, Nebraska City – Vice President of Development

Alaina Eberle, Medicine Valley – Vice President of Programs

Courtney Hagestad, Elkhorn North – Vice President of Public Relations

CommYOUnity Service Award

Jaiden Ertzner, Battle Creek

Say Yes to FCS Collegiate Signing Participants

Morgan Schommer, Chadron, studying Family & Consumer Sciences Education at Chadron

State College

Tristen Stumpff, Chase County, studying Family & Consumer Sciences Education at University of

Wisconsin-Stout

Mia Chaicoj-Pinto, Columbus, studying Family & Consumer Sciences Education at Wayne

State College

Mackenzie Divis, Columbus, studying Early Childhood Education at Wayne State College

Emma Wubben, Hartington-Newcastle, studying Early Childhood Education at Northeast

Community College

Kennedy Gotch, Hartington-Newcastle, studying English Education at Wayne State College

Isaac Smith, Kearney, studying Music Education at University of Nebraska Kearney

Evelin Munoz Galicia, Kearney, studying Middle School Education at University of Nebraska

Kearney

Lola Rowse, Thedford, studying Family & Consumer Sciences Education at Chadron State

College

Alondra Vega, Wayne, studying Family & Consumer Sciences Education at Wayne State

College

A Day in Your Future Participants

Lyndsey Bolton, Cross County – Child Life Specialist

Harrison Koehn, Elmwood-Murdock – Architect

Jordyn Watson, Northwest – Financial Planner

Allison Schimmer, Northwest – Fashion Designer

Alyssa Lawrence, Ord – Social Work

Carmen Wagner, Ord – Early Childhood Education

Gina Alba Cervantes, Schuyler Central – Speech Language Pathologist

Power of One Completers

Chloe Sullivan, Bishop Neumann

Paige Wendt, Boyd County

Brooklyn Eckert, Boyd County

Claire Reiman, Boyd County

Trina Wetzel, Boyd County

Sabrina Ziebro, Boyd County

Juliana Cline, Boyd County

Madelyn Brown, Boyd County

Madalyn Reiser, Boyd County

Katelyn Fletcher, Boyd County

Addison Birmeier, Boyd County

Zella Smith, Burwell

Shealynn Amos, Burwell

Michael Vicente Reyes, Crete

Mynor Bautista, Crete

Jacqueline Melendez Cruz, Crete

Ruby Martinez, Crete

Aileen Rueda, Crete

Jennifer Felipe Torres, Crete

Brooklyn Guenther, Crofton

Lillian Earley, Crofton

Lily Cramer, Cross County

Ava Cramer, Cross County

Gabriella Valentin, Elkhorn South

Hannah Petersen, Elmwood-Murdock

Harrison Koehn, Elmwood-Murdock

Charles Cawley, Elmwood-Murdock

Quinn Ross, Elmwood-Murdock

Michael Hynes, Elmwood-Murdock

Kaia Sacco-Rohde, Elmwood-Murdock

Bella Koliha, Howells-Dodge

Kenadie Throener, Howells-Dodge

Peyten Becker, Howells-Dodge

Cazbi Velazquez, Kearney

Katie Jurado, Kearney

Deakon Lauby, Lexington

Emely Morelos-Ambriz, Lexington

Paola Ortiz, Lexington

Raven Westerhaus, Lexington

Adrian Espinoza, Lexington

Kiley Lawton, Overton

Elle McCarter, Overton

Emma Yrkoski, Twin River

Parker Zabka, Twin River

Sawyer Brudigam, Wakefield

Nebraska FCCLA/LifeSmarts Knowledge Bowl Teams were seeded 1-10 and then played headto-

head (quiz bowl style) in a double-elimination bracket to determine first, second, and third

place.

Cross County 1, 1st Place

Cross County 2, 2nd Place

Pierce, 3rd Place

Howells-Dodge

Neligh-Oakdale

Ord

Southern Valley

Wayne

West Point-Beemer Jr. High

West Point-Beemer High School

Family & Consumer Sciences (FCS) Knowledge Tests were offered at the Junior (grades 7-9)

and Senior (grades 10-12) levels. Students completed the tests virtually prior to the State

Leadership Conference.

Junior Child Development & Parenting Knowledge Test

First Place: Paxton Burke, Cross County

Second Place: Anthony Sessman, East Butler

Third Place: Ian Crockett, Creighton

Junior Fashion Construction & Design Knowledge Test

First Place: Mikah Schultz, Southern Valley

Second Place: Chelsea Stephens, Chadron

Third Place: Josie Johnson, Palmyra

Junior FCCLA Knowledge Test

First Place: Charlotte Welsh, O’Neill

Second Place: Kinsley Coenen, Holdrege

Third Place: Wyllough Cates, Holdrege

Junior General Family & Consumer Sciences Knowledge Test

First Place: Kourtney Tejral, East Butler

Second Place: Chase Bohac, East Butler

Third Place: Anna Hamilton, Southern Valley

Junior Housing & Interior Design Knowledge Test

First Place: Zoey Patocka, East Butler

Second Place: Emelia Morrison, Neligh-Oakdale

Third Place: Lane Hoefer, O’Neill

Junior Nutrition Knowledge Test

First Place (tie): Paxton Burke, Cross County

First Place (tie): Michael Kunasek, East Butler

Second Place: Kate Janak, East Butler

Third Place: Laney Becker, Southern Valley

Junior Parliamentary Knowledge Test

First Place: Addie Bishop, Twin River

Second Place: Mikah Schultz, Southern Valley

Third Place: Molly Connelly, Twin River

Junior Personal Finance Knowledge Test

First Place: Grant Kozisek, East Butler

Second Place: Jonathan Pytlik, East Butler

Third Place: Paxton Burke, Cross County

Senior Child Development & Parenting Knowledge Test

First Place: Allison Burchell, Minden

Second Place: Ava Cramer, Cross County

Third Place: Ann Bose, Southern Valley

Senior Fashion Construction & Design Knowledge Test

First Place: Irene Burrell, Creighton

Second Place: Morgan Schommer, Chadron

Third Place: Audrey Anderson, St. Paul

Senior FCCLA Knowledge Test

First Place: Chase Thomas, Neligh-Oakdale

Second Place: Audrey Anderson, St. Paul

Third Place: Madisen Meek, Hemingford

Senior General Family & Consumer Sciences Knowledge Test

First Place: Leah Bongers, East Butler

Second Place: Malorie Spatz, East Butler

Third Place: Chenney Dishman, Callaway

Senior Housing & Interior Design Knowledge Test

First Place: Celia Mott, O’Neill

Second Place: Rylee Smith, Southern Valley

Third Place: Cheyenne Vahl, Minden

Senior Nutrition Knowledge Test

First Place: Grace Yrkoski, Twin River

Second Place: Kaleigh Rickard, Twin River

Third Place: Suhani Chaudhari, O’Neill

Senior Parliamentary Knowledge Test

First Place: Mollie Corkle, O’Neill

Second Place: Josef Kaslon, St. Paul

Third Place: Suhani Chaudhari, O’Neill

Senior Personal Finance Knowledge Test

First Place: Michael Hynes, Elmwood-Murdock

Second Place: Aubrey Blair, Scottsbluff

Third Place: Faye Belew, East Butler

Online STAR Event Qualifiers submitted their projects on February 1 to be evaluated virtually.

The top 15 entries in each event level then qualified to compete at the National Leadership

Conference. The following individuals will be representing Nebraska in online STAR Events.

Digital Stories for Change, Level 1

Emelia Morrison, Neligh-Oakdale

Digital Stories for Change, Level 2

Madelyn Brown & Kyla McCarthy, Boyd County

Sadie Frazier, Milford

Digital Stories for Change, Level 3

Alaina Eberle, Medicine Valley

Jadyn Anderson & Fayth Brown, Mullen

Hannah Armitage, Ashlyn Vazquez Catalan, & Yavrexy Lopez, Wakefield

FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 2

Emma Baldeh, Dundy County Stratton

Jordiya Phillips, Medicine Valley

FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 3

Kaitlyn Byerly & Ava McFarland, Bloomfield

Instructional Video Design, Level 2

Ethan Houck & Suley Sotelo, Cross County

Harlee Steele, Logan View

Azia Giron, Avery Ladwig, & Lillie Shoemaker, Ord

Instructional Video Design, Level 3

Lorelei Walters, Nebraska City

RED Talks on Education, Level 2

Josef Kaslon, St. Paul

STAR Event State Champions and Runner-Ups are listed on the following pages. STAR Events

have three levels of participation:

Level 1 – grades 6-8

Level 2 – grades 9-10

Level 3 – grades 11-12

STAR Event recognition is offered to each competitor with a medal representing total number

of points earned in their event:

Gold: 90-100 points

Silver: 70-89.99 points

Bronze: 0-69.99 points

State Champions and Runner-Ups receiving a gold or silver medal have qualified to represent

Nebraska at the National Leadership Conference in Seattle, with the exception of the

Nebraska STAR Events (listed first), which are only offered at the state level.

NEBRASKA CONSUMER ISSUES (JUNIOR)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Central Valley High School FCCLA 10480 Ethan Lobner, Kerry Luscomb

2 Silver Burwell Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10336 Natalie Conrad, Halle Woolsey

NEBRASKA FAMILY CHALLENGES & ISSUES (JUNIOR)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Boyd County High School FCCLA 10360 Khloe Gonzales, Estrella Santiago

2 Gold Seward Jr. – Sr. High School FCCLA 10511 Lillian Pettus

NEBRASKA FAMILY CHALLENGES & ISSUES (SENIOR)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Silver East Butler High School FCCLA 10463 Leah Bongers, Michael Kunasek, Malorie Spatz

NEBRASKA HEALTH & WELLNESS (JUNIOR)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Boyd County High School FCCLA 10360 Chloe Disterhaupt, Brianna Eilers

2 Silver Overton Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10593 Alyssa Warta

NEBRASKA HEALTH & WELLNESS (SENIOR)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Silver Bloomfield Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10434 Molly Miller

2 Silver East Butler High School FCCLA 10463 Dylan Klement, Jonathan Pytlik, Anthony Sessman

BAKING AND PASTRY (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Silver Waverly High School FCCLA 10358 Allison Brandl

2 Silver Milford Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10407 Maizie Kolb

CAREER INVESTIGATION (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Emma Bowder

2 Gold Neligh-Oakdale Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10369 Madison Fletcher

CAREER INVESTIGATION (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Boyd County High School FCCLA 10360 Madalyn Reiser

2 Gold Thedford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10539 Brooklynn DeNaeyer

CAREER INVESTIGATION (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Boone Central High School FCCLA 10464 Marisa Malander

2 Silver Friend Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10596 Halona Wootton

CHAPTER IN REVIEW DISPLAY (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Logan View Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10602 Marissa Hilbers, Jayde Kreifels

2 Silver Medicine Valley Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10373 Harper Watkins

CHAPTER IN REVIEW DISPLAY (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Silver Clarkson Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 22726 Ella Baumert, Chloe Indra

CHAPTER IN REVIEW DISPLAY (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold David City Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10527 Chloe Zegers, Kaitlyn Palik

2 Silver Howells-Dodge High School FCCLA 10420 Kylee Compton, Hannah Hinrichsen

CHAPTER IN REVIEW PORTFOLIO (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Chambers Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10384 Grace Hoffman, Magdalyn Hansen

2 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Michael Maughan, Alaina Rogat, Lillee Tucker

CHAPTER IN REVIEW PORTFOLIO (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Silver Cozad High School FCCLA 10345 Layla Leahy, Destiny Mcfall

CHAPTER IN REVIEW PORTFOLIO (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Boyd County High School FCCLA 10360 Addison Birmeier, Brooklyn Eckert

2 Gold David City Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10527 Hannah Scribner

CHAPTER SERVICE PROJECT DISPLAY (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Lynn Miner, Kiarra Kennedy

2 Gold Twin River Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10519 Makenna Cherry, Myah Rinkol

CHAPTER SERVICE PROJECT DISPLAY (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Thedford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10539 Kloey DeNaeyer

2 Gold Northwest High School FCCLA 18082 Jaycee Smith

CHAPTER SERVICE PROJECT DISPLAY (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Lincoln Southwest High School FCCLA 10606 Jack Mccormick, Jada Frank

2 Gold Minden High School FCCLA 10368 Cheyenne Vahl, Allison Burchell

CHAPTER SERVICE PROJECT PORTFOLIO (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Twin River Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10519 Addie Bishop, Annabelle Kleckner

2 Silver Humphrey Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10537 Camryn Dickes, Khloe Hooker, Natalie Stock

CHAPTER SERVICE PROJECT PORTFOLIO (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Northwest High School FCCLA 18082 Abby Jensen

2 Gold West Point Beemer High School FCCLA 10580 Samantha Fehrer, Lia Montenegro

CHAPTER SERVICE PROJECT PORTFOLIO (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Leigh Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10549 Baylee Settje, Izabel Hollatz

2 Gold Chadron High School FCCLA 21736 Kaylee Sprock, Kenzie Pourier

CULINARY ARTS (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Plattsmouth High School FCCLA 16885 M. Todd

2 Silver Hemingford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10917 Nathan Randolph

3 Silver Crete High School FCCLA Chapter 21298 Daniel Ortiz

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Boyd County High School FCCLA 10360 Claire Reiman

ENTREPRENEURSHIP (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Overton Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10593 Paige Walahoski

2 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Peyton Tillotson, Lainee Cook

ENTREPRENEURSHIP (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Cross County Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10390 Gracelyn Everingham, Olivia Tandy

2 Silver Northwest High School FCCLA 18082 Jordyn Watson

ENTREPRENEURSHIP (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Arapahoe Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10620 Sage Larson

2 Gold West Point Beemer High School FCCLA 10580 Lesly Sanchez

EVENT MANAGEMENT (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Twin River Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10519 Macy Nelson, Samantha Ziemba

2 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Keeley Wickett, Taylor Olsen

EVENT MANAGEMENT (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Wakefield Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10366 Mayte Flores Garcia, Sawyer Brudigam

2 Gold Milford Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10407 Tasha Anderson, Aubrey Burton

EVENT MANAGEMENT (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Maddie Steffen, Mckenzie Bruning

2 Gold Nebraska City High School FCCLA 10523 Malayna Madsen, Jaden Leasure

FASHION CONSTRUCTION (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Ainsworth High School FCCLA 10426 Addilyn Doke

2 Silver Palmyra Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10425 Josie Johnson

FASHION CONSTRUCTION (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Silver Creighton Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10623 Payton Schroeder

FASHION CONSTRUCTION (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Ord Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10406 Kaitlyn Flessner

2 Silver East Butler High School FCCLA 10463 Addison Kriz

FASHION DESIGN (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Bronze Elkhorn Valley High School FCCLA 10547 Skyler Tegeler

FASHION DESIGN (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Chadron High School FCCLA 21736 Morgan Schommer

2 Gold Cozad High School FCCLA 10345 Jaslyn Crites, Alexia Conder

FOCUS ON CHILDREN (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Nora Lange, Vayda Lippert

2 Gold Humphrey Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10537 Autumn Fittje, Kinley Gronenthal, Lauren Sueper

FOCUS ON CHILDREN (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Elwood Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 15577 Kara Brockman

2 Gold Crofton Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10392 Alexa Suing, Lillian Earley

FOCUS ON CHILDREN (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Minden High School FCCLA 10368 Addison Klabunde, Cadence Shrader

2 Gold Wahoo High School FCCLA 10512 Delaney Wusk

FOOD INNOVATIONS (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Chambers Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10384 Abby Ehlers

2 Silver Seward Jr. – Sr. High School FCCLA 10511 Tomi-ann Hedges

FOOD INNOVATIONS (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Thedford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10539 Laney Dahlberg

2 Gold Randolph Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10502 Alaina Schulz, Braylee Kelley, Jenna Guenther

FOOD INNOVATIONS (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Clarkson Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 22726 Teagan Baumert

2 Silver St. Paul Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10476 Abigail Hirschman, Madison Harrahill

HOSPITALITY, TOURISM, AND RECREATION (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Ord Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10406 Katrina Cassell, Carmen Wagner, Alyssa Lawrence

2 Silver Humphrey Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10537 Emma Preister, Macey Fistler

HOSPITALITY, TOURISM, AND RECREATION (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Callaway Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10427 Dawson Mason, Jozi Edgington

2 Gold Milford Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10407 Emma Hershberger

INTERIOR DESIGN (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Silver O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Reagan Lindsay

INTERIOR DESIGN (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Mia Boettcher, Isabella Wiekamp

2 Silver David City Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10527 Abigail Lindsley

INTERIOR DESIGN (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Sidney High School FCCLA 22727 Alayna Wiegand

2 Silver Seward Jr. – Sr. High School FCCLA 10511 Natalie Wintz, Tessa Greisen

INTERPERSONAL COMMUNICATIONS (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Silver Milford Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10407 Annika Hendl

2 Silver Leigh Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10549 Vylet Hollatz, Emersyn Urban

INTERPERSONAL COMMUNICATIONS (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Kennedy Gotch, Alexus Hans

2 Silver Arapahoe Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10620 Cadence Carpenter

JOB INTERVIEW (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Silver Seward Jr. – Sr. High School FCCLA 10511 Sicily Stoll

2 Silver Thedford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10539 Chandler Pettit

JOB INTERVIEW (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold West Holt Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10626 Adrianna Mincer

2 Gold St. Paul Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10476 Neema Murithi

JOB INTERVIEW (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Ord Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10406 Hannah Klein

2 Gold Plainview Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10328 Shayla Jacobsen

LEADERSHIP (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold David City Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10527 Ellie Bales

2 Silver Garden County Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 21499 Emiley Schooley

LEADERSHIP (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Kaydence Salmon

2 Gold Nebraska City High School FCCLA 10523 Natalie Nelson

NATIONAL PROGRAMS IN ACTION (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Overton Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10593 Meagan Lassen

2 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Jozy York

NATIONAL PROGRAMS IN ACTION (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Hailey Romesser, Celia Mott

2 Gold Twin River Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10519 Aubree Brandenburger, Laynie Allen

NATIONAL PROGRAMS IN ACTION (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Boyd County High School FCCLA 10360 Amanda Davis, Trina Wetzel

2 Gold Elkhorn North High School FCCLA 21731 Courtney Hagestad, Grace Jesske, Ashleigh George

NUTRITION AND WELLNESS (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Tate Diediker

2 Gold Elmwood – Murdock Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10423 Quinn Ross

NUTRITION AND WELLNESS (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Neligh-Oakdale Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10369 Jaquelin Luna-Duran

2 Gold Twin River Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10519 Kaleigh Rickard, Grace Yrkoski, Katie Preister

NUTRITION AND WELLNESS (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Humphrey Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10537 Alexandria Renninger

2 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Sami Wemhoff, Jaid Wehrle

PARLIAMENTARY PROCEDURE (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Silver Boone Central High School

FCCLA 10464

Bethany Preister, Madison Reilly, Miranda McGill, Myah Rankin, Peyton Becker, Elissa Reynoldson,

Mishayla Slaymaker, Taryn Stephans

PARLIAMENTARY PROCEDURE (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Boone Central High School

FCCLA 10464 Briana Johnson, Audra Groth, Melany Preister, Natalie Schrad, Mazie Beister, Cassidy Maricle

2 Silver Howells-Dodge High School

FCCLA 10420

Eva Martin, Noah Coufal, Isabel Belina, Annemarie Slaughter, Autumn Slaughter, Landon Dobbins,

Reagan Koliha, Gage Stutzman

PROFESSIONAL PRESENTATION (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Scribner-Snyder Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 16008 Calleigh Small

2 Silver Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Elena Reyes, Brooklyn Peters, Allison Huesers

PROFESSIONAL PRESENTATION (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Suhani Chaudhari

2 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Presley Wolf, Paige Rumans

PROFESSIONAL PRESENTATION (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Seward Jr. – Sr. High School FCCLA 10511 Maya Hubach

2 Gold West Holt Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10626 Madysen Kramer

PROMOTE AND PUBLICIZE FCCLA! (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Ziva Stratman, Katelyn Uldrich

PROMOTE AND PUBLICIZE FCCLA! (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Silver Garden County Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 21499 Kelbi Cooper, Kirstyn Beberniss

2 Silver Elmwood – Murdock Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10423 Charles Cawley

PROMOTE AND PUBLICIZE FCCLA! (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Lainey Knapp, Adley Seifert

2 Silver Lincoln Southwest High School FCCLA 10606 Belle Zaruba, Aubrey Bailey

PUBLIC POLICY ADVOCATE (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Ella Eickhoff, Kloe Fischer

PUBLIC POLICY ADVOCATE (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Palmyra Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10425 Carter Herrington

PUBLIC POLICY ADVOCATE (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Bronze Nebraska City High School FCCLA 10523 Brianna Johnson

2 Bronze Kearney High School FCCLA 10327 Katie Jurado, Isaac Smith

REPURPOSE AND REDESIGN (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Clarkson Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 22726 Taelyn Baumert

2 Gold Seward Jr. – Sr. High School FCCLA 10511 CallieRae Kelley, Araeya Rixstine

REPURPOSE AND REDESIGN (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Boyd County High School FCCLA 10360 Gracen Eckert

2 Gold Thedford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10539 Katen Licking

REPURPOSE AND REDESIGN (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Bloomfield Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10434 Blake Hochstein, Tiernee Freeman

2 Gold Aurora High School FCCLA 17651 Emma Hitts, Brooklynn Christenson

SAY YES TO FCS EDUCATION (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Silver Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Lainey Morten

SAY YES TO FCS EDUCATION (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Thedford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10539 Lola Rowse

2 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Abby Anderson

SPORTS NUTRITION (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold West Holt Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10626 Sadie Keogh

2 Silver Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Jocelyn Reyes, Hadley Grutsch, Ella Kelly

SPORTS NUTRITION (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Milford Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10407 Zephyr Mowinkel

2 Gold Neligh-Oakdale Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10369 Taryn Wingate

SPORTS NUTRITION (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Molly Kathol, Karli Bruning

2 Gold Mullen Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10438 Riley Hegland, Kyle Finney

SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGE (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Chambers Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10384 Trevor Timmerman

SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGE (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Thedford Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10539 Natalie Deines

2 Gold Chadron High School FCCLA 21736 Chelsea Stephens

SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGE (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Leigh Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10549 Brynn Settje, Ella Urban

2 Gold Elmwood – Murdock Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10423 Hannah Petersen, Morgan Gray, Michael Hynes

TEACH AND TRAIN (LEVEL 1)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold O’Neill Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10456 Jailyn Romesser

2 Gold Chambers Jr./Sr. High School FCCLA 10384 Harlie Kloppenborg

TEACH AND TRAIN (LEVEL 2)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Milford Jr/Sr High School FCCLA 10407 Stephen Vance

2 Gold Battle Creek High School FCCLA 10363 Macey Moore

TEACH AND TRAIN (LEVEL 3)

Awards Report

Place Medal School Name(s)

1 Gold Hartington-Newcastle High School FCCLA 18570 Emma Wubben

2 Gold Elkhorn North High School FCCLA 21731 Keighlin Leth

