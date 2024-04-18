MEDIA ADVISORY: Exploring the Global Decline: The Catholic University of America Hosts Crucial Discussion on Falling Birth Rates

The Population Bust: Understanding the Impact on Families and Society, and Charting Paths Forward with the Catholic Project and IHE

WHAT: The Catholic University of America School of Theology’s Institute for Human Ecology (IHE) and The Catholic Project will host a discussion on falling birth rates and their implications for the family. The event, titled "The Population Bust: Falling Birth Rates and the Family," will explore why the world's birth rates are declining and what actions can be taken to address this trend.

WHEN: Monday, Apr. 29, at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Heritage Hall, Father O’Connell Hall at The Catholic University of America, 620 Michigan Ave., N.E., Washington, DC 20064

DETAILS:

Featured speakers include:

Catherine R. Pakaluk

IHE Scholar

Associate Professor, The Catholic University of America

Author, Hannah’s Children (Regnery, 2024)

Ross Douthat

IHE Media Fellow

Columnist, The New York Times

Timothy P. Carney

Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute

Author, Family Unfriendly (HarperCollins, 2024)



Following the discussion, there will be a reception with refreshments, providing further dialogue and networking. For more information and to register for the event, please visit: https://ihe.catholic.edu/events/the-population-bust/ .

