OpenDrives New Software-Defined Platform Atlas Wins 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives, Inc., the global provider of software-defined media workflow solutions and data management capabilities, has been selected as a winner in the 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award. The newly unveiled Atlas software defined storage platform and business model was recognized in the Connect Category - Cloud Computing and Storage. The awards recognize and celebrate the most significant and promising new products exhibited at this year’s NAB Show. The winners represent the most cutting-edge advancements and technologies shaping the future of content creation, distribution and monetization.



Atlas is the media industry’s first composable storage model that is not priced according to capacity sizing. With Atlas, the value is inherent in the software defined platform and its capabilities. The new model enables customers to configure their storage according to creative workflow rather than cookie-cutter tiers or storage capacity, offering all customers, independent of their budgets, advanced capabilities such as proactive data prefetching, atomic writes with checksums and snapshots, so creative teams can deliver in today’s demanding environment. This approach is a departure from traditional storage solutions that charge by capacity (amount of available storage) rather than by features and capabilities, forcing content creators to either overprovision for critical functionality or settle for less capable, cheaper options that don't support business growth.

“We are absolutely thrilled and honored that OpenDrives’ Atlas has been recognized with the sought-after Product of the Year Award at the 2024 NAB Show,” said Izhar Sharon, CEO at OpenDrives. “This accolade is a testament to our team's hard work, innovation, and the bold steps we've taken towards redefining storage solutions for the creative and tech industries. Being acknowledged among the most leading-edge technologies in our field underlines our commitment to empowering storytellers and content creators with technology that breaks through traditional barriers. We're excited about the future and how Atlas will continue to connect audiences and creators in entirely new ways."

