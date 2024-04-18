Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community in Award-Winning SilverLeaf Master Plan

Newbrook, a gated community offering a wide selection of home designs and exclusive amenities, is now open

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the launch of Newbrook, an exciting new home community located in the desirable SilverLeaf master-planned community in St. Augustine, Florida. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 78 Bismarck Palm Road in St. Augustine.



Newbrook is a gated community of approximately 550 new homes with a variety of townhome and single-family home designs. Home buyers will be able to choose from six collections of homes ranging from 1,738 to 4,710+ square feet of luxury living space. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes are priced from the mid-$400,000s.





Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with access to the future private resort-style amenities at Newbrook, which will feature a clubhouse, pool, playground, and fitness center. In addition, Newbrook homeowners will have access to the main amenities of SilverLeaf, including the family-oriented aquatics center with two large swimming pools, a resort-style water park featuring an above-ground interactive spray playground, waterslides, and much more.

Located within the top-rated St. Johns School District, residents will enjoy a walking path that will connect to a future local elementary school. Homeowners will enjoy coastal living with convenient access to an array of beaches and historic downtown St. Augustine, as well as abundant options for shopping and dining nearby.

“This prime location provides our Toll Brothers residents quick and convenient access to all of the amenities, shopping, and entertainment that St. Augustine has to offer,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in Jacksonville. “Combined with an array of luxury home designs and a collection of private amenities that truly create a resort lifestyle, Newbrook is the ideal place to call home.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Newbrook and other Toll Brothers communities in the area, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact - Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

