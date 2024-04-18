That's it. Takes a Bold Sip: New Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles Launches at Costco in the Midwest Region
Following the success of our Mini Fruit Bars and Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles, we’re excited for Costco members in the Midwest region to indulge in this guilt-free blend of dark chocolate and espresso.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That's it., a leading healthy snack company, is excited to announce retail expansion with one of their newest products: Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles. These decadent truffles are now available at Costco stores in the Midwest Region.
Crafted for chocolate aficionados and espresso enthusiasts alike, these Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles feature a balanced blend of organic dates, 60% cacao and single-origin Ethiopian coffee, delivering the perfect hit. Made from six organic ingredients with just 1 gram of added sugar, these date-based truffles are vegan and free from the top 12 allergens, designed to be inclusive for those with dietary restrictions.
"We’re delighted to enhance our partnership with Costco by introducing our Espresso Truffles,” remarked Katie Eshuys, Chief Sales and Commercial Officer of That’s it. “Following the success of our Mini Fruit Bars and Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles, we’re excited for Costco members in the Midwest region to indulge in this guilt-free blend of dark chocolate and espresso.
Packaged in convenient pouches containing 20 truffles each, these snacks offer an exceptional value. Whether treating yourself or looking for a unique gift for upcoming occasions like Mother’s and Father’s Day, That's it. Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles promises a satisfying experience.
About That's it.
Since 2012, That’s it. has been innovating the natural foods category in the United States with its portfolio of simple and nutritious snacks made from real, whole foods. All That's it. products transparently contain six real ingredients or less, and no natural or artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, or artificial colors. Its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, contain only two ingredients: fruit + fruit. You can find That's it. nationwide at your local Starbucks, onboard United Airlines and at major retailers such as: Target, Whole Foods, Costco, Sam's Club, 7-Eleven, Walmart, VONS, Publix, Kroger, and online at Amazon and www.thatsitfruit.com. Learn more on Instagram and TikTok.
