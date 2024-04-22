CWV Development Embarks on a New Vertical Development Project in Miami’s Allapattah Neighborhood
CWV Development and its partners, including Lucas Donantueno, are proud to announce a new vertical development project in Miamia's AllapattahMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CWV Development and its partners, including Lucas Donantueno, are proud to announce a new vertical development project at 1027-1055 NW 36th Street.
Situated in the rapidly transforming Allapattah neighborhood, blocks away from the renowned Wynwood district, this half-acre site on 36th Street is poised to become a cornerstone of CWV Development’s expansion strategy, emphasizing the company’s commitment to community-focused urban development.
This upcoming project will feature a modern eight-story building with 120 resident units, complete with underground parking and communal areas. The unit mix will include studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments catering to a diverse demographic. CWV is collaborating with Caymares Martín Architecture & Engineer Design, led by the distinguished Olenia Martín, to bring architectural excellence to this ambitious project.
In line with the “Live Local Act,” 40% of the residences are designated as “workforce” housing, supporting state and Miami city efforts to address the critical housing shortage in South Florida. This commitment to the community is consistent with CWV’s approach in other projects, such as the award-winning Gibson Plaza in West Coconut Grove, development in collaboration with architect Steven Fett and co-developers Daniel Szmidt & Tim Hernández of Urban Communities.
Strategically located just two blocks from a metro station, the development benefits from its designation as a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD). This proximity offers a significant advantage for residents seeking alternatives to car usage in a city plagued by traffic congestion and high parking costs. Moreover, this project sits within an “Opportunity Zone,” a program initiated under former President Trump to foster economic growth and private investment in under-served areas. This initiative has been warmly received by the private sector, providing substantial tax incentives for investors and supporting the broader economic revitalization of the area.
With this new development, CWV Development continues demonstrating its bullish outlook on Allapattah, alongside respected developers such as The Related Group and Lissette Calderón’s Neo Life Development Group. CWV Development is dedicated to enhancing the urban landscape and supporting the community’s growth and prosperity.
