Gov. Little issues half-staff flag directive in honor of Representative Sue Chew

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Representative Sue Chew who passed away Wednesday after her battle with cancer.

“Representative Sue Chew was one of the state’s longest serving current members of the Idaho Legislature, and she served her constituents in Boise’s District 17 with passion and dedication. As the Legislature’s only pharmacist, she was a tireless advocate for the expansion of the role of pharmacy in healthcare, among her other achievements. She was a strong ally on a variety of healthcare policy issues, and she will be deeply missed by her community, colleagues in government, and many loved ones,” Governor Little said.

The full text of the Governor's flag directive follows:

Please be advised that American flags and State of Idaho flags shall be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on Friday, April 19, 2024, to honor the life and service of Representative Sue Chew.