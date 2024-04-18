The Magnificent Mile® Association Unveils Signature Tulip, Celebrating Chicago’s Famed Gardens Along Michigan Avenue

The Tulip Was Officially Baptized by the Consul General of the Netherlands in Chicago on April 17

Chicago, IL, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Magnificent Mile® Association unveiled a vibrant symbol of Chicago on April 17 – The Magnificent Mile™ Tulip! This captivating flower showcases a stunning blend of rich yellow petals with a tangerine blush, elegantly outlined in a soft red. The colors deepen as the bloom matures, creating a dynamic display that will grace Michigan Avenue through late April. The Magnificent Mile Tulip can exclusively be seen at 625 North Michigan Avenue, where 4,000 inaugural bulbs were planted last fall, and now grace the gardens with their vibrant color.

A Collaboration with the Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Chicago

The Magnificent Mile Tulip represents a collaborative effort between the association and key partners. "We are thrilled to introduce this unique tulip," said Kimberly Bares, spokesperson for The Magnificent Mile Association. "The project highlights the enduring beauty of The Magnificent Mile and the vibrant spirit of Chicago. We'd like to express our sincere gratitude to Consul General Bart Twaalfhoven of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Chicago. His guidance and expertise, along with the long-standing relationship between our organizations, were instrumental in bringing this vision to life."

Consul General Twaalfhoven echoed the sentiment, stating, "The tulip display on Michigan Avenue is truly exceptional, closely equaling those witnessed in the Netherlands itself. The Magnificent Mile Tulip beautifully captures the spirit of both cultures, and I'm honored to be a part of this collaboration."

Landscape professionals can add The Magnificent Mile Tulip to their fall planting palettes through De Vroomen Garden Products (www.devroomen.com) , the exclusive distributor of these unique bulbs.

Bringing the Beauty Home

Chalet, a leading retail partner and local family-owned business established in 1917 in Wilmette, IL, will offer The Magnificent Mile Tulip bulbs for purchase online and in-store. Consumers can pre-order bulbs online at Shopchalet.com/magmiletulip by June 30th for fall delivery, just in time to plant, allowing them to bring a piece of the Magnificent Mile magic to their own gardens.

"We're excited to partner with the Magnificent Mile Association to make these unique bulbs available," said Lawson Thalmann, Chalet's Vice President of Chief Technology. "The Magnificent Mile Tulip is a stunning addition to any garden, and we're confident it will be a popular choice for our customers."

See the Beauty for Yourself

The Magnificent Mile Tulip can be viewed at 625 North Michigan Avenue for the next week to two weeks, depending on bloom time. Don't miss the stunning tulip sculpture by ChiLab Studios located nearby. Tulips can be pre-ordered on Chalet’s website.

About The Magnificent Mile Association

The Magnificent Mile Association is a private, non-profit membership organization with a mission of preserving, promoting, and enhancing Chicago’s most unique neighborhood. The organization represents 450 members including retailers, hotels, restaurants, popular attractions, and commercial, institutional, and residential properties.

About the Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Chicago

The Netherlands is a trading nation that continues to blossom from a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, and that is rooted in the strong beliefs of security, freedom and justice. For more than 400 years, the Netherlands and the United States have shared a deep bond founded on shared values and history. Our economic ties have created jobs, sound investments, and promising opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic. Simply said, the Netherlands and the US have a partnership that works.

About De Vroomen

De Vroomen Garden Products (www.devroomen.com) is a wholesale supplier of horticultural products, with a local sales office and distribution warehouse in Gurnee Il. De Voomen’s mission is to let you work with the most beautiful flower bulbs and perennials out there. Our products are grown in our own nursery or by carefully selected contract growers. Our world-renowned Dutch flower bulbs and perennials, like tulips, daffodils, hyacinths and peonies are of the highest quality.

About Chalet

Chalet is a nature-forward lifestyle brand based in Wilmette. Established in 1917 as a local business in Wilmette, IL, our promise is to bring nature’s beauty to people’s home, both inside and outside through our landscape services and a retail store offering a wide range of nature-inspired products for your home.

