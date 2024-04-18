EU, UNDP and Japan donate equipment for debris and municipal waste management in Ukraine

On 16 April, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Ukraine, supported by funding from the European Union and the government of Japan, announced the provision of essential waste management equipment to over 19 communities across Ukraine.

According to UNDP Ukraine, this was one of the largest handovers of municipal waste vehicles in Ukrainian history. It included 52 waste collection trucks and 63 units of heavy machinery for debris removal work, such as dump trucks, tracked and wheeled excavators, and two types of loaders.

The equipment was provided to communities in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The initiative aims to tackle challenges faced by war-affected communities by helping them efficiently remove and process debris, while also providing tools for municipal waste transport.

At the equipment handover ceremony, delegates toured a debris recycling site in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, which was set up with UNDP and EU assistance and where more than 75,000 cubic metres of construction waste in need of rapid recycling have been collected.

During his visit to Ukraine, Peter M. Wagner, Director of the European Commission’s Service for Foreign Policy Instruments, said: “Ukrainian communities have endured immense devastation, and our objective is to equip them with the means not only to reconstruct but also to do so in a sustainable manner.” He added that “by enhancing local waste management capabilities, the EU hopes to restore normalcy to communities as soon as possible.”

