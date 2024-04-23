Businesses Scaling PPC Campaigns as Marketing Budgets Tighten

PPC Agency Guide PPCAgencyGuide.com

Seven in ten CMOs say their budgets are insufficient to meet goals; three-quarters are scaling PPC campaigns to make up the difference.

PPC returns an average of $2 for every $1 spent, with some brands reaching an $8 return or more. We’re seeing an uptick in PPC use because it’s one of the most effective strategies available.” — Spokesman for PPC Agency Guide