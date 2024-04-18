Diversified Search Group welcomes Jennifer Mason, PhD, as Managing Director in Education Practice

Dr. Mason joins a renowned team of experts shaping the future of education leadership.

Philadelphia, PA, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top 10 executive search firm Diversified Search Group announced today the appointment of Jennifer Mason, PhD, as a Managing Director in the firm’s industry-leading Education Practice. With over two decades of experience spanning various sectors within the education ecosystem, Dr. Mason’s wealth of expertise and insights aligns with the firm’s reputation and commitment to providing unparalleled leadership solutions and expertise to clients across industries.

“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Mason join our esteemed team of experts, especially at a time when the dynamics of leadership in higher education are rapidly evolving,” says Aileen K. Alexander, CEO at Diversified Search Group. “Dr. Mason's extensive experience and dedication to advancing change and partnering with clients in some of the country’s most prestigious institutions aligns with our efforts to make meaningful strides in shaping the future of education leadership.”

Dr. Mason has successfully led collaborative engagements with higher education institutions, edtech companies, associations, foundations, and other influential organizations dedicated to driving positive change within the education landscape. As the founder of her own consulting practice, she provided strategic guidance to prominent clients such as Johns Hopkins University, the National Institute of Health, and the World Bank Education Group.

“I am delighted to join DSG’s education practice,” Mason says. “My work has focused on helping organizations engage and communicate with key constituents as they define and pursue plans for transformation and growth, and DSG’s approach fits very well with my own. The team focuses on serving as strategic advisors and thought partners with their clients and has an exceptionally high bar for client service.”

Earlier in her career, Dr. Mason served as a Practice Manager at Education Advisory Board (EAB), where she assisted colleges and universities nationwide in developing internal leadership talent, enhancing faculty diversity, and fostering student success initiatives, among other institutional priorities.

"As a seasoned consultant, Dr. Mason brings a depth of experience navigating the complex challenges within educational institutions,” says Susan VanGilder, Education Practice Leader and Global Managing Partner. “Her collaborative spirit and innovative approach align seamlessly with our team, ensuring successful partnerships and unparalleled results for our clients. We're delighted to have her on board and look forward to the significant impact her expertise and insights will bring to our collective efforts.”

Before moving to consulting, Dr. Mason has held faculty positions at Skidmore College and Southern Methodist University and was an Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Fellow in the Humanities Consortium at UCLA. Dr. Mason has authored multiple publications on advancing change in postsecondary institutions, along with a scholarly book on American literature published by Johns Hopkins University Press.

Dr. Mason holds a PhD in English from The University of Texas at Austin and a BA in English from Smith College.

