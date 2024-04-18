Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,833 in the last 365 days.

European Shortages Monitoring Platform

EMA carries out public system demonstrations - or demos - to inform and involve stakeholders in the development of the European Shortages Monitoring Platform (ESMP).

Information on these demos is available in the table below. Demo video recordings are available by visiting the event pages linked in the table.

Demo event Functionalities showcased Video recording timestamp
Quarterly system demo - Q1 2024 (26/03/2024)
  • User interface design
  • MAH routine reporting of shortages of centrally authorised products
  • Portal for EMA case management of shortages
  • Public health emergency monitoring dashboards for member states
 03:01:45
Quarterly system demo - Q3 2023 (21/09/2023)
  • Template download for marketing authorisation (MAH) holder bulk submission of shortages
  • Submission of alternative substances
  • Embedding marketing status for centrally authorised products
  • Data analytics platform
 00:26:24
Quarterly system demo - Q1 2023 (22/03/2023) Data elements and upload for MAH bulk submission of shortage information 2:17:20
Quarterly system demo - Q3 2022 (28/09/2022)   MAH submission of individual shortages 1:08:53

Described functionalities may change over time as the development process is gradual and iterative. 

For information on other events featuring the ESMP, please search via keywords ('ESMP' or the 'European shortages monitoring platform') in the events section on EMA's corporate website:

You just read:

European Shortages Monitoring Platform

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more