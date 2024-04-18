European Shortages Monitoring Platform
EMA carries out public system demonstrations - or demos - to inform and involve stakeholders in the development of the European Shortages Monitoring Platform (ESMP).
Information on these demos is available in the table below. Demo video recordings are available by visiting the event pages linked in the table.
|Demo event
|Functionalities showcased
|Video recording timestamp
|Quarterly system demo - Q1 2024 (26/03/2024)
|03:01:45
|Quarterly system demo - Q3 2023 (21/09/2023)
|
|00:26:24
|Quarterly system demo - Q1 2023 (22/03/2023)
|Data elements and upload for MAH bulk submission of shortage information
|2:17:20
|Quarterly system demo - Q3 2022 (28/09/2022)
|MAH submission of individual shortages
|1:08:53
Described functionalities may change over time as the development process is gradual and iterative.
For information on other events featuring the ESMP, please search via keywords ('ESMP' or the 'European shortages monitoring platform') in the events section on EMA's corporate website: