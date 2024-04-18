EMA carries out public system demonstrations - or demos - to inform and involve stakeholders in the development of the European Shortages Monitoring Platform (ESMP).

Information on these demos is available in the table below. Demo video recordings are available by visiting the event pages linked in the table.

Demo event Functionalities showcased Video recording timestamp Quarterly system demo - Q1 2024 (26/03/2024) User interface design

MAH routine reporting of shortages of centrally authorised products

Portal for EMA case management of shortages

Public health emergency monitoring dashboards for member states 03:01:45 Quarterly system demo - Q3 2023 (21/09/2023) Template download for marketing authorisation (MAH) holder bulk submission of shortages

Submission of alternative substances

Embedding marketing status for centrally authorised products

Data analytics platform 00:26:24 Quarterly system demo - Q1 2023 (22/03/2023) Data elements and upload for MAH bulk submission of shortage information 2:17:20 Quarterly system demo - Q3 2022 (28/09/2022) MAH submission of individual shortages 1:08:53

Described functionalities may change over time as the development process is gradual and iterative.

For information on other events featuring the ESMP, please search via keywords ('ESMP' or the 'European shortages monitoring platform') in the events section on EMA's corporate website: