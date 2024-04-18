Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Cystagon, mercaptamine bitartrate, Date of authorisation: 23/06/1997, Revision: 18, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Cystagon (seen in more than 1 patient in 10) are loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea (feeling sick), diarrhoea, lethargy (lack of energy) and pyrexia (fever). For the full list of all side effects reported with Cystagon, see the package leaflet.

Cystagon must not be used in people who are hypersensitive (allergic) to cysteamine or any of the other ingredients, or to another medicine called penicillamine. It should also not be used in women who are breastfeeding, or who are pregnant (particularly during the first three months) unless it is clearly necessary.

