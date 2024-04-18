Gateway Group Named 2024 TITAN Business Awards Gold Winner for Best Media Relations Strategy

Southern California-Based Communications Firm Recognized for its Exemplary Multi-Channel PR Approach for Client Amprius Technologies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Group (“Gateway”), a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm, has been recognized as the 2024 TITAN Business Awards Gold winner within the “PR & Communications – Best Media Relations Strategy” category for its work with Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”). The International TITAN Business Awards celebrate businesses, individuals, and organizations worldwide for their innovation, leadership, and outstanding achievements. Gateway was the only winner in the Media Relations category for this year’s awards.



Since retaining Amprius as an investor relations and public relations client, Gateway has played a pivotal role as its strategic counselor, including guiding the company through multiple critical moments in its growth journey and highlighted by a public listing in the fall of 2022.

In early 2023, Gateway also orchestrated a multi-channel communications strategy to garner investor interest and drive media coverage for Amprius’ announcement of its new factory location and production expansion. Amprius selected Brighton, Colorado as the site for its new 775,000 square-foot factory, designed to boost its battery production capabilities from kilowatt to gigawatt-hour scale. Revitalizing an existing warehouse space and introducing the Fremont, California-based company to a new region required coordination with a multitude of stakeholder groups including engagements in community relations, investor relations, government relations, and public relations.

In preparation for the announcement, Gateway developed a comprehensive communications plan centered around an embargoed pitch to generate favorable media coverage from national, local, and industry outlets. The launch effort also involved coordinated social media posts and email campaigns with prominent officials to stakeholders and constituents. The successful announcement garnered positive coverage from notable publications including Bloomberg, The Denver Post, and Electrek. Throughout the process, Amprius was able to maintain complete narrative control, which led to additional positive and in-depth news coverage of the announcement with strong message pull-through of the company’s key objectives.

"We are honored to have received this award and believe it underscores the valuable work Gateway’s public relations team is doing across our client base," said Scott Liolios, Founder and President of Gateway. "The PR business has grown significantly since launching in 2021, and we’re just getting started. Our team’s industry specialization across a broad number of end markets has been instrumental to our expansion efforts as we provide a tailored approach to each engagement. We look forward to further supporting our clients through each of their business’ major moments as well as through ongoing, proactive media relations strategies."

Since 1999, Gateway has specialized in providing industry-leading investor relations offerings for businesses at all stages of development with an emphasis on small- and mid-cap companies. In 2021, Gateway officially launched a public relations practice, expanding the firm’s communications mandate to reach a broader set of stakeholders. Gateway’s PR team is built with outcome-oriented storytellers focused on strategically mapping company stories across today’s dispersed and dynamic media landscape.



About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit Gateway-Grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Contact:

Gateway Group

4685 MacArthur Court, Suite 400

Newport Beach, CA 92660

1-949-574-3860

info@gateway-grp.com