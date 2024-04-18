Growing Demand for Synthetic Resin Screed in Residential and Construction Sector to Surge Floor Screed Market at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States floor screed market is projected to reach US$ 2,461 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, demand for floor screed in the United States is set to rise at 4.3% CAGR. The adaptability and durability of synthetic resin screeds make them a desirable choice in the United States, fueling steady growth and market expansion.

NEWARK, Del, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global floor screed market value is expected to increase from US$ 14,231.7 million in 2024 to US$ 25,610.9 million by 2034. The market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2034.



The increasing construction activity worldwide is the key factor contributing to the floor screed market growth. The need for dependable, high-quality flooring solutions is surging due to the fast urbanization, population growth, and infrastructure development projects in developed and emerging economies.

The demand for floor screed is anticipated to be fueled by technological developments and advancements in the construction industry. Floor screed performance features, like strength, durability, and application ease, are always being enhanced by manufacturers through research and development. It is anticipated that introducing eco-friendly formulations, self-leveling, and quickly drying floor screeds would expand the market and draw in more consumers.

Sustainable and energy-efficient construction solutions are becoming increasingly popular as governments impose more stringent environmental laws and green building standards worldwide. Producers are poised to benefit from this trend and get a competitive edge in the market by providing sustainable floor screed solutions, such as those derived from recycled materials or with reduced carbon footprints.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for floor screed is projected to thrive at 6.0% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. By material type, the synthetic resin screed segment is expected to reach US$ 13,726.3 million by 2034.

by 2034. By end-use, the residential segment is set to hold a market share of 49.6% in 2024.

in 2024. East Asia is expected to account for a significant share of about 26.3% in 2034.

in 2034. The United States is anticipated to reach US$ 2,461 million by 2034.

by 2034. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 2,850 million by 2034.

"The global floor screed market is expected to rise due to increased infrastructure, real estate investment, and a shift toward beautiful buildings with improved interiors. The rising disposable income and preference for high-quality flooring are projected to boost demand, taking the market to a profitable position due to the rise of the middle class and increased housing & commercial space.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on expanding domestic production and technology areas of floor screed to provide cost-efficient solutions to consumers. They are also investing in developing new products and further innovating existing ones to meet end-user demand.

Key Companies Profiled

Sika Group

Saint-Gobain Weber

Holcim

Edilteco Group

Flexcrete

Colmef Monneli

Terraco

Knauf

Pretoria Portland Cement

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Anhydritec Ltd.

Uzin Utz SE

Cemex

Flowcrete Group Ltd.

Sto SE

UltraTech Cement

Mapei

Ronacrete

Recent Developments-

In May 2023 , Sika acquired MBCC Group, formerly BASF Construction Chemicals. The acquisition is expected to support Sika's growth and market penetration in Eastern Canada.

, Sika acquired MBCC Group, formerly BASF Construction Chemicals. The acquisition is expected to support Sika's growth and market penetration in Eastern Canada. In March 2021, CEMEX launched a Supaflo® Rapide self-smoothing, leveling screed with significant drying time and sustainability solutions.

Floor Screed Market Segmentation by Category

By Material Type:

Cementitious Screed

Calcium Sulphate Screed

Synthetic Resin Screed



By Floor Thickness:

Less than 30mm

30mm to 60mm

Above 60mm



By Delivery Method:

Bags

Silos

Transmix Trucks

Pump Trucks

Ready-mix Trucks

Others

By Screed Type:

Bonded Screed

Unbonded Screed

Floating Screed

Flowing Screed

Heated Screed



By End-use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa





About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The chemicals and materials division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

