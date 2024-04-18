Governor Ivey Announces State to Buy Foley Beach Express Bridge in Baldwin County, Bridge to Become Toll Free Immediately Upon Acquisition by State

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon and the Baldwin County Bridge Company on Thursday announced the signing of an agreement for the state to purchase the Foley Beach Express Bridge in Orange Beach. Thanks to Governor Ivey’s leadership, the bridge will become toll free immediately upon ownership change, benefiting Alabamians and visitors alike.

“Alabama’s Gulf Coast continues to experience record growth and success, and I am proud we are making needed infrastructure improvements in the area that will help alleviate traffic congestion for Alabamians and those visiting our beaches,” said Governor Ivey. “I appreciate Mayor Kennon, the Baldwin County Bridge Company, the Alabama Department of Transportation and all those involved in this agreement that will lead to significant progress for our Coastal communities.”

The sale is expected to close in May, with the collection of tolls to cease at noon on the date of the closing. A date for the closing will be announced as soon as it is scheduled.

When the transaction is finalized, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will operate the Beach Express Bridge toll free, initially carrying southbound and northbound traffic. ALDOT’s construction of the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge will continue, with completion expected in Spring or early Summer 2026. Upon completion, the Beach Express Bridge will be converted to carry northbound traffic and the new ALDOT bridge will carry southbound traffic – creating “one-way pairs,” parallel paired bridges to move traffic more efficiently to and from Alabama’s beaches.

The entire route from Interstate 10 will become a state highway to be named State Route 161.

Under the terms reached by the parties, ALDOT will pay $57 million to Baldwin County Bridge Company for the bridge and $3 million to the City of Orange Beach for local road improvements. In addition, ALDOT will commit to pursue widening Canal Road to five lanes between the new parallel bridges and an intersection improvement at the State Route 161/180 intersection in Orange Beach. Both projects were already included in the ALDOT’s State Transportation Improvement Program for 2024-2027. These agreements will resolve the lawsuit filed by the Baldwin County Bridge Company and terminate its contract with the City of Orange Beach.

“This agreement is the result of collaborative efforts between ALDOT, the City of Orange Beach and the Baldwin County Bridge Company and was made possible by the city’s willingness to forego annual financial benefits in order to achieve improved traffic flow for Orange Beach and Gulf Shores citizens and visitors,” said Mayor Kennon. “On behalf of the Orange Beach City Council, I would like to thank Governor Ivey for working with us to eliminate tolls and improve traffic flow and efficiency to and from our Alabama beaches.”

The Orange Beach City Council will vote on a resolution approving the proposed agreement at its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 7.

“Since 2000, the Baldwin County Bridge Company’s staff have been honored to serve the community and are proud to have provided a safe and reliable route to the beach for nearly a quarter century,” said Baldwin County Bridge Company President Neal Belitsky.

To facilitate the end of tolling, Baldwin County Bridge Company will not open new accounts or modify existing accounts starting April 30. Current account holders will be able add funds to their existing accounts until a few days prior to closing.

Refunds of any remaining account balances will begin in June, and, where possible, will be made to the credit card on file. Customers who pay by means other than credit card will receive refund instructions via email from Huntington Bank’s ChoicePay on or around June 24.

Balances on Unlimited Pass accounts will be refunded based on the number of days remaining on the account. Customers can expect to receive their refund by June 30.

Further information related to account refunds is available at www.beachexpress.com, by calling (251) 968-3415 or via email at [email protected].

