Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,836 in the last 365 days.

U.S. News & World Report Awards "Best of" Ratings for 24 Legend Senior Living Residences

WICHITA, Kan., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. News & World Report has named 24 residences of Legend Senior Living among its "Best of" for 2024 in their respective categories. Legend, a senior living provider based in Wichita (KS), regularly places among the nation's top companies in the annual U.S. News ratings. The family-owned company owns and operates 54 senior living residences in six states, offering independent living, assisted living (personal care), memory care, and rehabilitation.

"We're very proud of Legend's showing in the 2024 ratings, increasing by nine over last year," said Matt Buchanan, President of Legend Senior Living. "It's especially gratifying that these ratings are based directly on the surveys of the residents of our communities and their families. It's one important indicator that our compassionate Legend professionals are working hard to fulfill our mission to serve seniors. This places us at the top among the country's largest, most prestigious providers."

Best Senior Living ratings are based on U.S. News’s in-depth analysis of consumer-satisfaction data derived from extensive resident and family surveys. U.S. News analyzed more than 200,000 resident and family surveys at nearly 4,000 senior living communities to produce their Best Senior Living ratings. U.S. News separately evaluated each location in independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Fewer than half of the communities that participated in the evaluation process earned even a single award.

Legend's "Best Of" performance comes on the heels of a growth period for the company, which has added 13 residences under the Legend banner in the past three years. Legend residences have been certified as Great Places to Work® and are also recognized among the Top 25 Senior Living residences by Fortune Magazine.

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the Methodology Report U.S. News & World Report 2023-24 Best Senior Living Ratings.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING
Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 54 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Paul Hansen
Vice President of Marketing
Legend Senior Living
316-616-6288
paul.hansen@legendseniorliving.com

BEST OF US NEWS & WORLD REPORT 2024

RESIDENCE NAME STATE "BEST" AWARDS FOR:
The Vero at Bethlehem PA Best Assisted Living
The Province of Southampton PA Best Memory Care
The Windsor of Palm Coast FL Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
The Windsor at San Pablo FL Best Memory Care
Windsor Pointe FL Best Independent Living
The Windsor at Ortega FL Best Memory Care
The Windsor of Cape Coral FL Best Assisted Living
The Windsor of Bradenton FL Best Assisted Living
The Windsor of Venice FL Best Assisted Living
The Windsor of Ocala FL Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Parkwood Village KS Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Regent Park KS Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Park West KS Best Memory Care
Asbury Village KS Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living
Legend at Jefferson's Garden OK Best Assisted Living
Arbor House of Mustang OK Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Arbor House of Norman OK Best Assisted Living
Rivermont Independent Living OK Best Independent Living
Acclaim Living OK Best Independent Living
Arbor House of Midwest City OK Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Green Tree OK Best Assisted Living
Legend of McKinney TX Best Assisted Living
Legend of Mansfield TX Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Legend of Fort Worth TX Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care

Primary Logo

You just read:

U.S. News & World Report Awards "Best of" Ratings for 24 Legend Senior Living Residences

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more