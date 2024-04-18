US Chamber's Korea Council Visits Seoul, Presses for Greater U.S.-Korea Economic Integration

Seoul, South Korea — Today, Chairman of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Korea Business Council (USKBC) Evan Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Chubb Group, concluded a successful visit to Seoul, South Korea, accompanied by the U.S. Chamber’s Senior Vice President for Asia Charles Freeman, and USKBC Executive Director Esperanza Jelalian. Throughout the trip, focused on expanding the U.S.’s deep commercial ties with Korea, the delegation met with Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, U.S. Ambassador to Korea Philip Goldberg, Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Dukgeun, Korea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul, and National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong.

“The USKBC is strongly supportive of the growing economic, commercial, and technology partnership between the two countries,” said Mr. Greenberg. “During our visit, we underscored that U.S. businesses are ready and willing to more deeply integrate our two economies. With the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS) a solid foundation of the bilateral economic and trade relationship, the USKBC and our members are committed to building on the progress we have made to advance cooperation in key areas including supply chains, critical and emerging technologies, digital transformation, energy security, financial services, and healthcare.”

“The U.S.-Korea economic relationship is fundamental to our alliance,” added Charles Freeman. “The U.S. Chamber was pleased to celebrate the historic 70th anniversary of that alliance with President Yoon’s visit to the U.S. Chamber in Washington last year. As we look to the next seven decades, the U.S. Chamber and USKBC member companies are keen to work with our government counterparts and Korean partners to continue growing our flourishing economic partnership and promoting strong innovation ecosystems and people-to-people ties.”

The U.S. Chamber’s engagement with Korean President Yoon—its second—is part of the Chamber’s important work representing and advocating for U.S. business interests at home and abroad. Each year, the U.S. Chamber hosts dozens of heads of state and over 500 other senior officials from around the world at its headquarters. Last year, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce led business delegations to 37 foreign capitals across every continent except Antarctica, providing access and insights for businesses expanding into new markets. The Chamber also represents the American business community at multilateral gatherings, including the Munich Security Conference, the UN General Assembly, APEC, and COP28.