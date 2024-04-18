Government welcomes marginal dip of inflation

The marginal dip of consumer price inflation from 5.6% in February to 5.3% in March is viewed as a positive sign and encouraging. The main contributors to the 5.3% annual inflation rate are housing and utilities, miscellaneous goods and services, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and transport. The categories with the highest annual price changes in March were miscellaneous goods & services (up 8,5%), education (up 6,3%), health (up 6,0%) and housing & utilities (up 5,9%).

To note, food inflation is at a three and a half year low, with bread and cereals registering a softer annual print of 5,0%, with bread flour, pasta, rusks, maize meal, ready-mix flour and white bread being cheaper than a year ago, which will benefit households.

