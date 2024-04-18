Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,838 in the last 365 days.

Government welcomes marginal dip of inflation

The marginal dip of consumer price inflation from 5.6% in February to 5.3% in March is viewed as a positive sign and encouraging. The main contributors to the 5.3% annual inflation rate are housing and utilities, miscellaneous goods and services, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and transport. The categories with the highest annual price changes in March were miscellaneous goods & services (up 8,5%), education (up 6,3%), health (up 6,0%) and housing & utilities (up 5,9%).

To note, food inflation is at a three and a half year low, with bread and cereals registering a softer annual print of 5,0%, with bread flour, pasta, rusks, maize meal, ready-mix flour and white bread being cheaper than a year ago, which will benefit households.

Enquiries:
William Baloyi 
Cell: 083 390 7147

You just read:

Government welcomes marginal dip of inflation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more