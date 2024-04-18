President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Inaugural Worker Share Ownership Conference, 23 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, address the Inaugural Worker Share Ownership Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The conference aims to serve as a platform for advocacy for Employee Share Ownership Plans (ESOPs). It will celebrate their successes, raise awareness, and explore collaborative solutions to further promote their implementation.

ESOPs gained prominence in South Africa in the late 1980s, notably with schemes introduced by Anglo-American and De Beers. This initiative was fueled by the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (B-BBEE Act) of 2003 and subsequent amendments, which mandated companies to adopt broad-based ownership schemes, including ESOPs.

The event will evaluate the regulatory environment and discuss strategies to advance it further. Additionally, it will examine the impact, challenges, and opportunities associated with worker ownership.

The inaugural conference will facilitate dialogue among trustees, CEOs, labor and business representatives, and company chairs. It aims to foster collaboration and integrate ESOPs into South Africa's economic landscape.

The President will address the Inaugural Worker Share Ownership Conference as follows :

Date: Tuesday , 23 April 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Media interested in covering the Inaugural Worker Share Ownership Conference are kindly requested to submit their accreditation details using the provided form to Phumzile Kotane

PKotane@thedtic.gov.za or 063 114 3704

DEADLINE FOR MEDIA ACCREDITATION

Sunday, 21 April 2024 at 12:00

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President on media@presidency.gov.za