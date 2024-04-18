Journal of Craniofacial Surgery Study Proves Planatome Blades Reduce Tissue Damage and Improve Diabetic Wound Healing from Surgical Incisions

Test subjects showed less inflammation and faster healing from using nano-polished blades

PHOENIX, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planatome, a medical device company that applies atomic-level polishing from the semiconductor industry to create advanced surgical blades that lead to better patient outcomes, today announced a new study published in the Journal of Craniofacial Surgery. The study highlights the superior performance of Planatome blades in surgical procedures, particularly noting their ability to reduce incisional tissue damage, which reduced inflammation in diabetic rats. This produced accelerated healing in early periods and notably less scar tissue formation in late periods.



With a particular focus on how innovation in foundational surgical tools, such as a scalpel blade, can lead to better surgical outcomes, the Journal of Craniofacial Surgery study set out to compare wound healing characteristics of incisions from a conventional blade versus those from a nano-polished Planatome blade and did so in impaired healing conditions of a diabetic patient population. The study found that using ultra-smooth blade technology significantly mitigated tissue injury, which, in turn, lessened inflammation and hasten wound healing. Scar measurements proved a statistically significant reduction in scar width and scar tissue formation along the incisions made with Planatome blades.

Jong Woo Choi, MD, PhD, MMM, professor at the University of Ulsan College of Medicine and chair of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Asan Medical Center, noted, “We know from previous work that a nano-polished scalpel blade can allow surgeons to make incisions while minimizing the tissue damage compared to conventional blades.” Dr. Choi, a world-class specialist in facial reconstruction, continued, “In healthy patients, this leads to faster and better healing conditions, which in turn leads to better scars. What’s most exciting about this new study is it shows these beneficial healing properties are fully present even in diabetic subjects.”

The study made two paravertebral incisions on 18 diabetic rats. Post-operative analyses conducted on days 3, 7, and 30 tracked the critical phases of wound healing: inflammation, proliferation, and maturation. The analysis demonstrated that incisions made using nano-polished Planatome blades resulted in more even, cleaner margins and less damage to surrounding tissue. The surgical incisions made using conventional steel blades revealed microscopically that the rough and irregular edges of the blades created shear stress on tissue, causing tearing, uneven margins, and increased inflammation. Given the challenging nature of diabetic wound healing—where the disease's impact on endocrine function notably impairs recovery—the study's results are particularly compelling. Healing is consequentially faster and less painful since there is reduced inflammation. These results are especially valuable for patients with compromised healing potential, such as those with diabetes.

“Incisions made with a nano-polished blade level set healing for this population and suggests the ability of healthcare professionals to lower the risk of adverse event occurrence in diabetics who undergo essential surgical procedures,” stated Joon Pio Hong, MD, PhD, MBA, professor of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Ulsan College of Medicine and diabetic foot and lower extremity reconstruction specialist at the Asan Medical Center. Dr. Hong, a world-renowned researcher in wound healing and microsurgery, continued, “This provides hope for all surgical patients suffering from immunocompromised or otherwise complicated wound healing conditions.”

“Our goal to enhance the traditional surgical blade by drastically improving its clinical performance while maintaining the convenience and cost-effectiveness of steel blades has been proven successful. This research provides compelling evidence underscoring the superiority of Planatome blades for improved wound healing”, said Tim Tobin, Planatome’s chief executive officer. “Statistically significant Type I and Type III collagen level reduction has great implications for diabetic patients, but as the researchers pointed out, also for other compromised healing conditions, such as those that create hypertrophic scars and keloids.”

Planatome blades are now commercially available directly from Planatome and through select medical device distributors. For more information, please visit https://planatome.com .

About Planatome, LLC

Founded in 2017 by leaders from the healthcare and semiconductor industries, Planatome is a medical device technology company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company has patented a surface-modification technology based on chemical mechanical planarization (CMP), a process used in advanced semiconductor chip manufacturing. The company’s current flagship product uses this proprietary polishing technology to create ultra-smooth, low-trauma, high-precision surgical blades. The blades are being used by surgeons around the country, including plastic, reconstructive, orthopedic, OB/GYN, ENT, oncological, and dermatologic specialists, who, to date, have revealed the blades improve surgical procedures and patient outcomes. The nano-polishing technology will soon be deployed on surgical scissors and other new applications, both in and out of the medical device market. For more information, please visit www.planatome.com .

Agency Contact:

Kiterocket

Stephanie Quinn

480-316-8370