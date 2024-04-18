Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,836 in the last 365 days.

Governor Mills Statement on Passage of the Supplemental Budget & Vital Storm Relief

MAINE, April 18 - Back to current news.

April 18, 2024

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement after the Legislature passed the supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, as approved by the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee with the $60 million proposed by the Governor to help Maine communities and businesses recover from severe storms:

"I am pleased that the Legislature has passed the supplemental budget and the $60 million in storm relief I requested. The budget makes balanced investments in child care, child protection, nursing homes, housing, public safety, and other vital needs that will improve the lives of Maine people. Importantly, it also includes critical relief for Maine communities recovering from the severe storms in December and January €“ relief that I am directing my Administration to begin distributing as soon as is statutorily possible. I look forward to signing this budget into law."

You just read:

Governor Mills Statement on Passage of the Supplemental Budget & Vital Storm Relief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more