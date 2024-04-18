Submit Release
Ukraine Energy Support Fund releases 2023 Annual Report, recording growth and impact  

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Annual Report, showcasing substantial growth and progress throughout the year.

Key highlights from the report include:

  • Doubling of resources by EUR 211 million, reaching a total balance of EUR 349,508,332.
  • Approval of 57 support requests from Ukrainian energy companies from 17 different regions as well as Ukraine-wide.
  • Accelerated procurement activities totalling EUR 128.6 million through 174 purchase agreements, with significant contributions to various sectors.

The report reflects a year of significant progress and lays a strong foundation for continued assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector amidst ongoing challenges.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 410 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.

