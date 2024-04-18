Osborne Coinage Demonstrates Commitment to Youth Achievement by Donating 500 Commemorative Coins to Honor Eagle Scouts

Eagle Court of Honor Receives Custom Coins

Cincinnati, OH, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osborne Coinage, a leading name in the coin manufacturing industry, is proud to announce its generous donation of 500 exquisitely crafted silver-plated and colorized coins to commemorate the latest group of accomplished youth achieving the esteemed rank of Eagle Scout with the Dan Beard Scouts of America. The official presentation ceremony took place on March 16, 2024 at the prestigious Cincinnati Masonic Center.

This philanthropic gesture by Osborne Coinage reflects the company's dedication to recognizing and celebrating the exceptional accomplishments of young individuals in the community. The commemorative coins, meticulously designed to embody the spirit of scouting and the values associated with the Eagle Scout rank, were presented to each honoree during the event.

The ceremony was a momentous occasion, bringing together community leaders, Scout officials, and the families and friends of the distinguished Eagle Scouts. Of this year’s class, 13 females make up the total of the 249 youth that are being honored for their accomplishments.





Also being recognized at this event for their service to scouting and community leadership was the Dan Beard Council Eagle Scout Class of 2023 Honoree, Rob McDonald, Chair of Taft’s Cincinnati Business practice group, and his wife Alexa.



Osborne Coinage saw this as an opportunity to not only contribute to the recognition of these young leaders but also to highlight the significance of their achievements in character development, leadership, and community service.

"We were thrilled to support and honor the incredible achievements of the latest group of Eagle Scouts with the Dan Beard Scouts of America," said Gibson Olpp, Marketing Director at Osborne Coinage. "As a company deeply committed to excellence and community engagement, we believe in recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of young individuals who exemplify leadership and service. The coins are a tangible representation of our appreciation for their dedication and hard work."

Scout Executive Andrew Zahn echoes the sentiment, offering, “Achieving the rank of Eagle Scout signifies a profound commitment to personal growth, community service, and the embodiment of values ingrained in the scouting ethos. The Eagle Scout journey demands unwavering dedication, as candidates navigate a series of challenges, culminating in the planning and execution of a significant community service project. This accomplishment is a testament to a Scout's resilience, perseverance, and capacity to lead with integrity. We were grateful to mark the occasion with these beautifully designed coins.”

The commemorative coins, with one side featuring the Dan Beard bridge and a fleur-de-lis, and the other with the American flag and a bald eagle, capture the essence of scouting and the Eagle Scout journey, and will serve as lasting mementos for the honorees. Osborne Coinage takes pride in contributing to the recognition of these young leaders, who are poised to make significant contributions to their communities and beyond.

About Osborne Coinage:

Osborne Coinage is America's oldest private mint, founded in 1835. The company has been producing custom-made coins for over 180 years and has earned a reputation for excellence in design, quality, and customer service. With a commitment to excellence and craftsmanship, Osborne Coinage has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations and individuals seeking distinctive and meaningful coinage.

About Dan Beard Council, BSA:

Dan Beard Council, overseeing Boy Scouts of America in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, spans 12 counties with 12,000 family members annually. Among the nation's largest metropolitan councils and Cincinnati's foremost youth organization, it operates through 7 districts, offering volunteer support, training, and diverse programs.

