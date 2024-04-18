Global suppliers join Beautycare Expo 2024 in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, April 18 - HÀ NỘI — The Beautycare Expo 2024 kicked off on Thursday in Hà Nội, featuring over 250 booths from more than 15 countries and territories, hosted at the International Exhibition Centre (I.C.E) within the Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Cultural Palace.

The three-day gathering serves as a pivotal event in the beauty sector, showcasing cutting-edge solutions and technologies from countries and territories such as Germany, the Netherlands, Korea, Japan, Singapore, mainland China, Taiwan, Morocco and more. It presents an auspicious platform for businesses to extend their networks, forge new partnerships and seek international collaborative ventures.

A wide array of products is on display and introduced at the event, ranging from cosmetics, spa products, massage essentials and cosmetology items to skincare solutions, haircare products, nail accessories, oral hygiene products, OEM/ODM services, packaging options, private labels, beauty supplements, contact lenses and fashion glasses.

Beyond B2B engagements, the expo encompasses diverse activities, including a forum addressing the 2024 beauty industry market and a livestream session featuring renowned beauty influencers.

During the opening ceremony, Hà Thị Phương Lâm, chairwoman of Adpex JSC and Global Exhibition and Conference JSC – the event organiser, emphasised the escalating demand for quality beauty solutions amid socio-economic advancement. She expressed hopes that this expo would catalyse bilateral cooperation between nations and bolstering business ties in Việt Nam and across Southeast Asia.

Park Su Keun, president of the Busan Cosmetics Business Association, expressed his motivation for joining the Beautycare Expo 2024 in Hà Nội, citing the apparent convergence and interconnection of beauty trends between South Korea and Việt Nam.

"I hope this exhibition in Hà Nội will provide a new opportunity to strengthen cooperation for the mutual development of the two countries," he said, emphasising the wish of expanding business collaboration in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia. — VNS