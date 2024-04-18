Westport International Food Week - a Big Weekend is Expected April 19-21 as the Popular Event Concludes

The Westport Entertainment District - Where the Locals Go Westport International Food Week ends on Sunday, April 21 April 23-29 in Kansas City 2024 Westport International Food Week Participants Chewology in Westport - a 2024 semifinalist for the James Beard award and participant in Westport International Food Week Acclaimed Chef Fernanda at Taco Naco created Mexican-inspired foods and drinks, plus has a special menu with new options only during Westport International Food Week.

Diners embark on a diverse food journey in Kansas City’s Historic Westport with irresistible offerings

Westport is the metro's food destination with esteemed chefs and so many choices steps from each other in this charming historic district. Journey around the world through our International Food Week.” — Lexie Boyd, Westport Special Events Manager

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the resounding success of Westport's International Food Week in 2023, which drew crowds and conversations, Westport announces the international restaurants featured at the second annual International Food Week, April 15-21. Restaurants are gearing up for what is expected to be a very busy weekend as the event concludes on Sunday, April 21. From seasoned foodies seeking bold new flavors to intrepid culinary explorers eager to expand their palate, this event offers an eclectic array of tempting options, enticing deals, and innovative combinations.

The 2024 lineup showcases a diverse array of local restaurants, each offering a passport to a different corner of the globe:

• Brix Latin America Cuisine - Indulge in fresh Latin American delicacies at 4112 Pennsylvania Ave. www.brixkc.com

• Chewology - Savor the flavors of Taiwan at 900 Westport Rd, where Chef Katie Liu-Sung was named as a semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Award in 2024. www.chewologykc.com

• Chingu - Dive into the world of Korean street foods, the fusion of Asian and French cuisine favorites at 4117 Pennsylvania Ave. www.chingukc.com

• Jerusalem Cafe - Delight in Mediterranean cuisine – a Westport original started over 30 years ago at 515 Westport Rd. www.jerusalemkc.com

• Moti Mahal II - Experience the rich tapestry of Indian flavors at 4113 Pennsylvania Ave. www.kcmotimahal.com

• Taco Naco KC - Revel in the authentic Mexican fare at 4141 Pennsylvania Ave. www.taconacokc.com

During International Food Week, each restaurant unveiled a special menu alongside its customary offerings, inviting diners to embark on a culinary odyssey. From signature dishes to exclusive creations available for a limited time, paired with internationally-inspired libations, the food, drink, and conversations are exceptional.

"Westport has always been a food destination for the metro with esteemed chefs and so many choices steps from each other in this charming historic district. Thus, it made sense to feature some of the more diverse restaurants during International Food Week to satisfy foodies and help others expand their horizons," said Lexie Boyd, Special Events Manager of the Historic Westport District.

A culinary adventure awaits at Westport’s International Foods Week – the district where the locals go. Restaurant open times vary; dine-in reservations are recommended at Chewology and Chingu.

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. For more information, visit www.westportkcmo.com and Westport’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.