Province Invests in Agricultural Equipment Manufacturing Mobile Skills Lab

CANADA, April 18 - Released on April 18, 2024

Saskatchewan Commits $300,000 to Agricultural Manufacturers of Canada to Grow the Workforce

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce a $300,000 investment into Agricultural Manufacturers of Canada (AMC) to create a mobile, virtual-reality skills lab.

The mobile skills lab will visit school campuses and community events across Saskatchewan to promote career opportunities within the agricultural manufacturing industry. This investment will allow individuals to fully experience what an in-demand career in the industry looks like through the assistance of virtual reality.

“Agricultural manufacturers play an important role in driving our provincial economy and employ people in communities across Saskatchewan,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “Saskatchewan is a leader in innovative agriculture and this investment ensures that agricultural equipment manufacturers will continue to attract the talent needed to support their growth.”

Over the past five years, Saskatchewan’s agriculture manufacturing exports have increased by 129 per cent, from $364.2 million in 2019, to an all-time high of $853 million in 2023.

“Our provincial agriculture manufacturers are some of the most competitive and innovative businesses you will find anywhere,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said. “When dollars are spent in markets around the world on dry land agriculture equipment, the Saskatchewan brand is in demand. This investment ensures people can connect with rewarding careers in the ag sector and keep our international reputation growing.”

The mobile skills lab will travel across the province this summer and promote agricultural manufacturing industry careers to students, parents, teachers and communities. In addition to growing the workforce, the mobile skills lab will showcase professional development opportunities to those already working in the agricultural manufacturing industry.

“Our industry has seen exponential growth and the demand for talent is unprecedented," AMC President Donna Boyd said. "A career in agriculture offers the opportunity to be one of the most successful industries in Canada—one which protects the environment, ensures global food security and fuels the future of food through innovation. AMC is directly addressing the needs of our members and our industry through the Careers in Ag initiative and we are proud that the Government of Saskatchewan supports the quest to attract and incentivize people into our sector through the investment in our Mobile Skills Lab.”

The Government of Saskatchewan works with partners like AMC to help address labour shortages and promote careers in growing industries. Targeted investments support the recently released Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, which outlines how the province is developing the workforce to meet employer demand and ensuring Saskatchewan people benefit from the province’s growing economy.

