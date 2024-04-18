Matic Insurance Launches Strategic Partnership With USA Mortgage

Insurtech leader to provide property & casualty insurance offerings for USA Mortgage customers

Columbus, Ohio, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matic, a leading digital insurtech platform, and USA Mortgage have joined forces in a strategic partnership to provide property & casualty insurance products to USA Mortgage customers.

Under the partnership, Matic’s innovative insurance marketplace will be integrated into the USA Mortgage home lending experience, allowing borrowers to shop for personalized rates and coverage as part of the mortgage process. Matic’s proprietary matching technology enables borrowers to quickly compare insurance options from a network of over 50 national and regional carriers, helping them identify the right choice for their unique needs and reducing the time it takes to purchase a policy.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to provide impactful solutions that enhance the borrower experience,” said Ron Mueller, President of USA Mortgage. “Matic’s comprehensive carrier network with coverage across the US, and their ability to combine cutting-edge technology with an internal agency was a clear choice to meet the needs of our diverse customer base.”

USA Mortgage customers will gain access to a wide array of P&C insurance products through Matic's digital platform. In addition to home and auto insurance, Matic will offer umbrella, jewelry, flood, dwelling fire, pet, and other personal lines of insurance to meet customer needs within the mortgage originations lifecycle.

“Matic was built for the mortgage industry to simplify the insurance shopping process during the home buying experience,” said Ben Madick, CEO and Co-Founder of Matic Insurance. “We are honored to partner with USA Mortgage to provide value for their customers while streamlining the closing process.”

As a leading embedded insurance platform for the mortgage industry, Matic partners with over 100 lenders, servicers, and banks that collectively process 20% of home loans available in the US, including five of the top 15 mortgage servicers in the US, a top 10 global bank, and a top 10 US bank.

About Matic

Since 2014, Matic has changed the landscape of the insurtech industry by integrating insurance within the home and auto ownership experience. Today, Matic’s digital insurance marketplace has over 50 carriers, as well as distribution partners in industries ranging from mortgage originations and servicing to banking, real estate, personal finance, and more. With a single-minded focus on advocating for policyholders, Matic has created an easy and transparent shopping process, saving customers hours of work and over 30% in premiums each year. For more information, visit matic.com.

About USA Mortgage

Originally founded in 2001 in St. Louis, MO, USA Mortgage is a nationwide mortgage lender licensed in 49 states with offices in 34 states. USA Mortgage’s reputation for making mortgages easy with exceptional customer service, as well as becoming a 100% employee-owned company, led to their growth to become a Top 50 Mortgage Lender in the nation with over 600 employees. For more information, visit www.usamortgage.com.

Matic press@matic.com