Chris Han and Aveeno Celebrate Earth Month with Sustainable Skincare
Chris Han keeps her skin glowing with a sustainable skincare routine with Aveeno Calm + Restore® Nourishing Oat Cleanser and Oat Gel Moisturizer
Chris Han's first step in the routine is to cleanse using the Aveeno Calm + Restore® Nourishing Oat Cleanser, a gentle and effective formula
The lifestyle influencer’s skincare routine flaunts Aveeno’s Earth-friendly cleanser and moisturizer to over four million followers on TikTok and Instagram.
Not only do I prioritize soothing, effective products to share with my followers, but I also value ingredients that are natural and made with manufacturing practices that respect the environment.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To honor Earth Month in April, Aveeno partnered with entrepreneur, fashion influencer, and mom-lifestyle personality Chris Han. In a sustainable get-ready-with-me video shared on TikTok and Instagram, Han showed her four million followers how she starts her day with the Aveeno Calm + Restore® power duo, the Nourishing Oat Cleanser and Oat Gel Moisturizer.
Lightweight for soothing application, the Nourishing Oat Cleanser and Oat Gel Moisturizer act together to both cleanse and hydrate. With prebiotic oats, both products sink below the skin’s surface to protect the natural moisture barrier, locking in hydration for the ultimate, all-day glassy look. The best part? Aveeno’s Calm + Restore® line is ethically sourced to provide pure, sustainably-cultivated oat ingredients and a soothing cleanse-and-hydrate routine for all skin types including sensitive skin.
“After cleansing, I go in with the Oat Gel Moisturizer,” explains Han as she takes her audience through her routine. “I love the lightweight gel formula. It feels amazing on the skin. Best of all, this power duo is gentle and effective.”
Gentle on the skin and gentle on the earth, Aveeno’s Calm + Restore® cleanser and moisturizer contribute to the brand’s long-term sustainability goals. A refill pouch accompanies the Calm + Restore® products, which saves 80% of Aveeno’s plastic consumption compared to its standard 7.8oz bottles and allows users to cut their own personal plastic waste after use. To take it a step further, 30% of both the cleanser’s bottle and the moisturizer’s refill pouch consists of post-consumer recycled plastic. Targeting skincare’s notorious plastic waste problem, Aveeno’s Calm + Restore® line demonstrates its commitment to making a positive eco-impact.
“Sustainability is essential to my skincare routine,” said Han. “Not only do I prioritize soothing, effective products to share with my followers, but I also value ingredients that are natural and made with manufacturing practices that respect the environment. This is what the Calm + Restore® product line offers my audience. From sourcing ingredients on the farm to the moment the last bottle is capped, Aveeno values ethical, eco-friendliness every step of the way.”
In addition, Aveeno cartons are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) which further commits the company to its 2025 goal of taking its production-wide recyclability, circularity, and renewability from 80% to 100%.
Celebrate Earth Month with Aveeno’s Gentle Nourishing Oat Face Cleanser and Oat Gel Moisturizer, available on Amazon.
ABOUT CHRIS HAN
Chris Han is an entrepreneur, fashion and lifestyle influencer and founder of the XOXO Party Series, an event series that gathers female influencers to cultivate a supportive community fostering collaboration rather than competition. An alumna from the University of Southern California, Chris Han holds an MBA that has fostered her entrepreneurship in various categories, from international language consulting in Shanghai to selective brand partnerships that offer direct benefits to her audience. Han has paired with some of the hottest names in fashion, beauty and lifestyle, such as Charlotte Tilbury, Barbie, Revolve, Clarins, Giorgio Armani, Valentino Beauty, Coach, Aveeno and more.
Join Chris Han’s luxury community on Instagram and TikTok at @chrishanxoxo.
Watch her on YouTube at /chrishanxoxo
