Raiven Expands Supplier Network with Addition of PSP Products
EINPresswire.com/ -- Raiven, a leading procurement platform connecting contractors with suppliers in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) industries, is thrilled to announce the addition of PSP Products to its network of premiere suppliers.
PSP Products, a renowned provider of innovative power solutions catering to various industries, brings its expertise in surge protection and load management, including custom built solutions for these applications, to Raiven's diverse supplier network. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and sustainability, PSP Products offers a comprehensive range of products designed to meet the evolving needs of contractors and builders.
"We are excited to welcome PSP Products to our network of suppliers," said Brett Knox, CEO at Raiven. "Homeowners and building owners often do not have sufficient breaker panel capacity to add EV chargers, electric heat pumps, spas, and electric appliances. Instead of paying for a panel upgrade, they can save hundreds or thousands of dollars by using PSP’s innovative load shedding/load management devices that monitor electrical load capacity and dynamically provide power when needed. We look forward to facilitating seamless collaboration between PSP Products and our network of 3,000+ contractors."
Through this partnership, contractors on the Raiven platform gain access to PSP Products' extensive catalog of surge protection, generator load management, and EV load management solutions at pre-negotiated discounts. PSP Products' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction aligns with Raiven's dedication to providing contractors with the tools and resources they need to excel in their projects.
"At PSP Products, we are thrilled to join forces with Raiven to expand our reach and support contractors across the construction industry," said Clay Outlaw, President at PSP Products. "We are confident that our innovative, high-quality power solutions will empower contractors to deliver exceptional results in their projects, and we look forward to a successful partnership with Raiven for EV load management and surge protection."
With PSP Products onboard, Raiven continues to strengthen its position as a leading platform for connecting contractors with trusted suppliers, offering a streamlined procurement process, and access to premium products and services.
ABOUT RAIVEN:
Raiven is a premier procurement platform that provides innovative solutions for businesses operating in electrical, HVAC, plumbing, multi-family, and other industries. As a technology-driven company, Raiven specializes in offering group purchasing power, supply chain management, a customized marketplace, and data analytics tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. With a user-friendly interface and a vast network of trusted suppliers, Raiven simplifies the procurement process for contractors, offering access to top-quality products and services to enhance project efficiency and success. Learn more at Raiven.com.
ABOUT PSP PRODUCTS:
PSP Products is a leading provider of innovative power solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of industries ranging from residential and industrial to commercial and utilities. Specializing in surge protection and load management equipment, PSP Products offers a comprehensive range of high-quality, reliable, and efficient solutions. Learn more at pspproducts.com
Raiven
+1 503-709-0286
jeff.golden@raiven.com
