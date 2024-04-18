Virtual Pipeline Market Likely to enjoy Promising Growth by 2030 | General Electric, Hexagon, Galileo Technologies
Stay up to date with Virtual Pipeline Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Virtual Pipeline Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2030. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are General Electric, Hexagon, Galileo Technologies, Pentagon Energy, SUB161Â°, Xpress Natural Gas, NG Advantage, Compass Natural Gas, REV LNG.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Virtual Pipeline market to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during forecast period of 2024-2030. United States Virtual Pipeline Market Breakdown by Application (Industrial, Transportation, Commercial, Residential) by Type (LNG, CNG) by Container Size (Type I, Type II, Type III, Type IV) by Marketing Channel (Direct, Indirect) and by Geography (The West, Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, New England, The South, The Midwest). The Virtual Pipeline market size is estimated to increase by USD 188.4 Million at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 405.4 Million.
The virtual pipeline market refers to the transportation of natural gas or other compressed gases through alternative means of delivery, such as trucks, ships, or barges, instead of through traditional pipelines. This method of transportation is commonly used in areas where pipeline infrastructure is limited or non-existent, such as in remote or rural areas. The virtual pipeline market is also utilized to supplement traditional pipeline infrastructure during times of high demand or during pipeline maintenance and repairs. This market includes the transportation of compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and other compressed gases.
Market Drivers
• Strict Regulations Regarding Environmental Emission
Market Trend
• Aging Natural Gas Infrastructure
Opportunities
• Growing Production of Natural Gas and its Wide Variety of Applications
Major Highlights of the Virtual Pipeline Market report
United States Virtual Pipeline Market Breakdown by Application (Industrial, Transportation, Commercial, Residential) by Type (LNG, CNG) by Container Size (Type I, Type II, Type III, Type IV) by Marketing Channel (Direct, Indirect) and by Geography (The West, Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, New England, The South, The Midwest)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Virtual Pipeline matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.
Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Virtual Pipeline report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.
