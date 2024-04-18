Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Size Expected to Surpass USD 8.18 Bn by 2032

The global alzheimer’s therapeutics market size is calculated at USD 4.98 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass around USD 8.18 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Ottawa, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global alzheimer's therapeutics market size was valued at USD 4.82 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 7.52 billion by 2031, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Cholinesterase inhibitors lead the market with a commanding 50% market share in 2023.

Combination drugs are projected to register the fastest growth with 6.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

Hospital pharmacies were the largest contributors to the market in 2023.



The National Center for Biotechnology Information reported that in 2021, around 6.2 million Americans aged 65 and older had Alzheimer's disease. By 2060, this number is expected to double to about 13.8 million nearly. Women are more likely to get Alzheimer's because they tend to live longer. Alzheimer's is becoming the top cause of death among neurodegenerative diseases and can lead to physical disability, needing prompt treatment.

Alzheimer's disease is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. It's caused by changes in the brain that lead to the death of brain cells. These changes can make it hard for people with Alzheimer's to remember things, communicate, and take care of themselves.

The exact cause of Alzheimer's disease isn't fully understood, but scientists believe it's a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. As people age, their risk of developing Alzheimer's disease increases, but it can also affect younger people.

In 2021, a Special Report discussed people's and doctors' views on identifying, diagnosing, and treating mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which can be linked to Alzheimer's disease (AD). Currently, about 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and above have Alzheimer's dementia. If there are no new treatments to stop, delay, or cure AD, this number could double to 13.8 million.



It's essential to treat and manage Alzheimer's disease because it can significantly affect a person's quality of life and ability to function independently. There's currently no cure for Alzheimer's disease, but treatment options are available to help manage symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. This can include medications to improve memory and thinking and therapies to help with communication and daily activities.

Additionally, proper management of Alzheimer's disease can help improve the quality of life for both the person with the disease and their caregivers. This may involve creating a safe and supportive environment, providing assistance with daily tasks, and offering emotional support and resources for caregivers. Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial to helping people with Alzheimer's disease live as independently and comfortably as possible for as long as possible.

Aging Increases the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

As people get older, they become more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease. This is because aging is one of this condition's most significant risk factors. Alzheimer's is a type of dementia that affects the brain, causing problems with memory, thinking, and behavior. It can make everyday tasks difficult and impact a person's ability to live independently.

As the population around the world ages, more and more people are entering the age range where they are at higher risk for Alzheimer's. This means that more people may develop the disease and need treatment. As a result, there's a greater demand for Alzheimer's therapeutics – medications and other medicines that can help manage the symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease.

Highlights of Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease

In 2023, about 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and above have Alzheimer's, with most of them being 75 or older.

Around 1 in 9 people aged 65 or older (10.7%) have Alzheimer's.

Nearly two-thirds of those with Alzheimer's in the US are women.

As the elderly population in the US grows, so will the number of people with Alzheimer's. By 2050, it may reach 12.7 million unless new treatments are found.

Imagine if you have a big group of people, and as they get older, more of them start to have trouble with their memory and thinking. This is like what happens with Alzheimer's disease in the elderly population. Because there are more older people, there are also more people who might need help with Alzheimer's.

A report from the WHO said that approximately 55 million people worldwide have dementia, and almost 10 million new cases are reported every year. They mentioned that Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia, making up about 60-70% of all dementia.



This increase in demand for Alzheimer's therapeutics is a big reason researchers, doctors, and pharmaceutical companies are working hard to develop new treatments. They want to find ways to help people with Alzheimer's live better lives for longer, even as they get older. So, understanding why aging increases the risk of Alzheimer's and finding ways to treat it is essential for helping older adults stay healthy and independent.

Scientists Keep Studying Alzheimer's to Find Answers and Help Those Affected

Researchers all around the world are working hard to figure out why Alzheimer's disease happens and how we can treat it better. Alzheimer's is a complex condition that affects the brain, and there's still a lot we don't understand about it. That's why scientists are doing ongoing research – they want to uncover the secrets of Alzheimer's and find new ways to help people with it.

One important part of this research is trying to understand what goes wrong in the brain of someone with Alzheimer's. Scientists are studying things like the buildup of specific proteins in the brain and how they might affect brain cells. They're also looking at how brain cells communicate with each other and how this communication might be disrupted in Alzheimer's.

In 2022, according to the Alzheimer's Association, 143 potential drugs were being tested in 172 clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease. Among these, 31 drugs were in the final stage of testing (phase 3), 82 were in the middle stage (phase 2), and 30 were in the initial stage (phase 1). If these trials are successful and the drugs get approved, it's expected to help the Alzheimer's treatment market to grow.



Another focus of research is finding new treatments for Alzheimer's. Scientists are always looking for ways to develop better medications or other therapies that can help slow down the progression of the disease or improve symptoms. This might involve testing new drugs in the lab or in clinical trials with people who have Alzheimer's.

One exciting area of research is the search for biomarkers. Biomarkers are things in the body that tell us if someone has a particular disease or how severe it is. For Alzheimer's, researchers are looking for biomarkers that can help with early diagnosis or tracking the progression of the disease over time. This could lead to better treatment options and more personalized care for people with Alzheimer's.

FDA-Approved Drugs for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

Sr. No. Approved Date Drug Name Indication 1. In March 2022 Adlarity (donepezil hydrochloride) It's used to treat severe Alzheimer's disease and is applied once a week on the skin. This patch provides a steady dose of the medication. Adlarity is the fourth drug of its kind to be approved and released in the U.S. The Alzheimer's treatment market is categorized based on different types of drugs, including cholinesterase inhibitors like Adlarity, NMDA receptor antagonists, combination drugs, and drugs still in development. 2. In June 2021 Aduhelm (aducanumab) In Alzheimer's disease research, a major focus is on preventing the buildup of amyloid beta (Aβ) and the formation of Aβ plaques in the brain. 3. In January 2023 Leqembi (lecanemab) Leqembi (lecanemab) is a medication used to treat Alzheimer's disease. It works by targeting and reducing the buildup of amyloid beta plaques in the brain, which are associated with Alzheimer's progression. By addressing this underlying cause, Leqembi aims to potentially slow down the decline in cognitive function experienced by Alzheimer's patients.



This research is vital because it helps us learn more about Alzheimer's and how to fight it. Every discovery brings us closer to finding better treatments and, hopefully, a cure for this devastating disease. So, by supporting research efforts, we're giving hope to millions of people worldwide affected by Alzheimer's.

The Role of Hospitals in Helping Alzheimer's Patients

Hospitals are essential for helping people with Alzheimer's disease. They have special teams of doctors and nurses who know much about Alzheimer's and how to treat it. In hospitals, patients can get checked with fancy machines like MRIs and PET scans, which help doctors see what's happening in their brains. This helps with diagnosing Alzheimer's early, which is essential for getting the proper treatment and making sure patients do as well as possible.

At hospitals, patients can also get help from lots of different experts, like brain doctors (neurologists), old-age doctors (geriatricians), and mental health doctors (psychiatrists). These experts all work together to ensure patients get the best care possible. Hospitals also offer treatments for Alzheimer's, like medicines, therapy to help with memory and thinking, and support services for patients and their families.

In 2022, the Alzheimer's Association report shows that among elderly Medicare beneficiaries, there are 518 hospitalizations per 1,000 individuals with Alzheimer's or other dementias, compared to 234 hospitalizations per 1,000 individuals without these conditions. The number of hospitalizations for Alzheimer's patients is predicted to stay relatively low, considering the high prevalence of the disease.



Some hospitals even research to find new treatments for Alzheimer's. They run studies to test new medicines and therapies to see if they can help patients even more. And for patients who need extra help because their Alzheimer's is evil, hospitals have special units where they can stay and get lots of care and support.

Hospitals are the principal place where people with Alzheimer's go for help. They help diagnose the disease, offer different treatments, research to find new treatments and support patients and their families. As more and more people get Alzheimer's as they get older, hospitals will keep playing a significant role in making sure everyone gets the help they need.

Regulatory Hurdles and Challenges

Regulatory hurdles and challenges in clinical trial design can make it difficult for new Alzheimer's treatments to be developed and approved. These challenges are mainly because government agencies like the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency have strict rules about how drugs must be tested to ensure they work and are safe for people to use. These rules can slow the development of new medicines and make it more expensive.

When it comes to Alzheimer's, designing clinical trials – which are the tests done to see if a new drug works – can be especially tricky. One challenge is determining what to measure to see if the drug is helping. Since Alzheimer's affects people differently, it's essential to pick the right things to measure that show if the drug is making a difference.

Another challenge is deciding who should be in the clinical trials. Researchers need to pick people who have Alzheimer's, but they also need to make sure they're similar enough to each other so they can get accurate results. This can be tough because Alzheimer's affects people differently, and they may have other health problems, too.

Dealing with these regulatory hurdles and challenges in clinical trial design takes a lot of careful planning and attention to detail. But it's essential to make sure that any new Alzheimer's treatments are safe and work before they're available to the public.

Geographical landscape

In North America, lots of people have Alzheimer's disease, so the market for Alzheimer's treatments is big. The region has excellent hospitals and research centers, so Alzheimer's can be diagnosed early, and people can get the newest treatments. The FDA and Health Canada ensure Alzheimer's drugs are safe and work well. North America spends a lot of money on healthcare, and groups that support Alzheimer's patients also help make the market better. Overall, North America is critical for Alzheimer's research and treatment.

In the Asia Pacific region, the Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market is growing because more people are getting older, leading to more cases of Alzheimer's. This means there's a higher demand for treatments. Countries are also improving their healthcare systems, which creates more opportunities for the market to grow. Places like China, Australia, and India, where many people and more money are being spent on healthcare, are significant for the market. Dealing with different rules and regulations in each country can take much work for companies.

In 2024, nearly 29,000 individuals are predicted to have early-onset dementia, and this number is expected to increase to over 41,000 by 2054. These cases may involve people in their 30s, 40s, and 50s.



But, there's a lot of focus on researching and making new treatments that fit the region's needs. The Asia Pacific region has good chances for the Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market to grow and improve at diagnosing, treating, and managing the disease.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the alzheimer's therapeutics market refers to the various companies and organizations involved in developing, manufacturing, and selling treatments for Alzheimer's disease. These companies compete with each other to offer the most effective and innovative therapies for patients. Pharmaceutical companies play a significant role, investing heavily in research and development to discover or improve new drugs. They strive to create medications that can slow down the progression of Alzheimer's, improve symptoms, or even potentially cure the disease. These companies often engage in clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of their treatments before seeking regulatory approval. Biotechnology companies may also contribute to the competitive landscape by developing novel therapies, such as gene or biologics, targeting specific mechanisms involved in Alzheimer's pathogenesis.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Amneal acquired Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals, gaining access to a range of complex generic and branded 505(b)2 medicines.

Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. expanded their partnership to develop treatments for Alzheimer's disease. In October 2022, Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. announced the start of its Phase 2b study for Trappsol Cyclo to treat Alzheimer's disease, aiming to reduce amyloid beta and tau. The study received approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB).

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. announced the start of its Phase 2b study for Trappsol Cyclo to treat Alzheimer's disease, aiming to reduce amyloid beta and tau. The study received approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB). In September 2022, Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. shared positive initial results from Eisai's global Phase 3 Clarity AD trial of lecanemab, an investigational antibody for treating mild cognitive impairment and mild Alzheimer's disease caused by amyloid beta.

Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Players

Biogen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eisai Co., Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

AbbVie Inc.

Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Segments

By Product Type

Cholinesterase Inhibitors Donepezil Galantamine Rivastigmine

NMDA Receptor Antagonist

Combination Drugs

Pipeline Drugs



By End User

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

E-commerce



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America



