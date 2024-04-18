MPD Searching for Vehicle in Northwest Destruction of Property and Theft

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seeks the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that was involved in money taken from an ATM in Northwest.

On Monday, April 15, 2024, at 3:00 a.m., the suspect forcibly opened an ATM in the 4900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect took an unknown amount of currency then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24056335

###