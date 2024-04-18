The Kelley Financial Group’s Micah Kelley Named “Best in State Wealth Advisor” for 3rd Consecutive Year

Specializing in Retirement Planning, Wealth Management, Education Planning Strategies, Estate Planning, and more.

Sewickley, PA, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micah Kelley of The Kelley Financial Group has been awarded “Best in State Wealth Advisor,” making it the third consecutive year of receiving this honor. Shook Research in partnership with Forbes, brings together advisors ranked based on key qualitative and quantitative metrics, including the SHOOK impact rating. Every year hundreds of financial advisors from across the country undergo a rigorous screening process, and only a few make it to the top. Micah Kelley takes this opportunity to thank all his clients, partners and patrons who have been an incredible and crucial part of this journey.



The Kelley Financial Group

Micah Kelley, Partner / Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor™ has more than 15 years of experience guiding families and individuals towards financial security. With a passion for building genuine relationships and an aim to become a lifelong partner in their client’s financial journey, Micah brings his financial expertise to craft personalized strategies to empower his clients to pursue financial security with full confidence. The areas of specialization are retirement planning, small business retirement planning, wealth management, education planning strategies and life, disability and long-term care insurance.

Mr. Kelley shares:

“I am honored to make the 2024 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for the third consecutive year. I owe immense gratitude to the remarkable team at The Kelley Financial Group. Their unwavering commitment to our clients, relentless work ethic, and care have been instrumental in our firm's ongoing success.

Together, we remain steadfast in our dedication to delivering unparalleled service to our clients. We firmly believe that our holistic approach to financial planning enables us to truly impact the financial well-being of those we serve.

Finally, thanks are due to Stratos Wealth Partners and LPL Financial. These two organizations provide best in class service and allow us to facilitate the optimal advice for our clients."

The Kelley Financial Group is dedicated to building their client’s financial future with comprehensive financial planning, wealth management, and investment strategies. The team develops tailored strategies according to the unique financial goals of businesses and individuals. The team consists of experienced financial advisors with a wealth of knowledge that helps them provide their clients with sound financial advice and guidance. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from estate planning to retirement planning, tax planning to investments, and more.

The financial advisors at The Kelley Financial Group are fiduciary advisors who do not earn any sales commission on the products they sell. They provide financial advice that aligns with the goals of their clients and their best interests. The firm operates with complete transparency. The fees are based on the value of assets that they manage on behalf of their clients. The firm is licensed to operate in 38 states with plans to expand their geographical footprint. Call the office today to schedule the initial no-cost meeting where the consultants will gather relevant information about their clients’ investment objectives and strategies, followed by a detailed analysis.

To learn more visit https://www.thekelleyfinancialgroup.com/

About The Kelley Financial Group

The Kelley Financial Group specializes in comprehensive financial planning solutions and investment strategies. The firm provides a wide range of services including retirement planning, small business retirement planning, estate planning, wealth management, tax planning, investments, education planning strategies, and more. The team comes with more than 80 years of combined experience with specialized credentials including Certified Financial Planner™, Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor™ and Accredited Investment Fiduciary™.

