IntelliTrans Named to Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers Award 2024

ATLANTA, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, a leading global multimodal transportation management solutions provider, has been selected as a Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider for 2024 by Inbound Logistics magazine. IntelliTrans was selected for its SaaS-based Transportation Management System that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean shipments.



"It is truly an honor to be named a top 100 logistics IT provider," says Chad Raube, CEO of IntelliTrans. “Clients benefit from using our robust TMS, which empowers users to identify and mitigate real-time shipment issues, keep customers informed of delivery timing, and track historical performance of key KPIs to develop plans to further optimize operations.”

"With technology in the logistics and supply chain space evolving rapidly, it's crucial to recognize and celebrate the companies driving innovation for shippers," says Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. “We are excited to uncover the trailblazers in the supply chain and logistics tech industry whose solutions are transforming the landscape. This recognition honors excellence and provides valuable insights into the evolving technological trends within our industry."

IntelliTrans TMS is a cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) designed to drive optimizations your entire supply chain. It offers a comprehensive solution for businesses that ship goods via rail, truck, ocean, or barge.

Increased On-Time Deliveries: Gain real-time visibility into your shipments, leading to improved on-time deliveries by up to 20%.

Reduced Costs: IntelliTrans TMS automates processes, saving you time and money. You can expect a 35% boost in employee productivity and a 5-10% reduction in total transportation costs.

Proactive Delay Management: Advanced analytics identify potential issues before they become problems, allowing you to react quickly and minimize disruptions.

Holistic Visibility: Unlike other TMS solutions, IntelliTrans provides seamless shipment tracking across all transportation modes, giving you a complete picture of your supply chain.

Data-Driven Decision Making: The platform integrates data from various sources, enabling you to find the most affordable and reliable carriers for your needs. This can lead to significant cost savings, with some users experiencing a 77% reduction in demurrage rates.

Reduced Headaches: IntelliTrans TMS helps you handle a range of common challenges, including managing contracts, minimizing demurrage costs, improving on-time deliveries, controlling transportation expenses, and tracking your shipments in real time.

The entire top 100 list can be viewed here: https://www.inboundlogistics.com/articles/top-100-logistics-it-providers/.

About IntelliTrans Multimodal Transportation Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business (Nasdaq: ROP), empowers businesses to optimize their supply chains with seamless freight management and shipment execution across all modes of transportation, including rail, truck, ocean, and barge. IntelliTrans’ trusted transportation management solutions enable customers to solve complex business challenges and help achieve a holistic digital strategy by incorporating multi-modal solutions backed by extensive industry knowledge. Recognized as a top transportation management provider, IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. Unlock hidden efficiencies in your supply chain. Visit our website to see how IntelliTrans can help.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the leading supply chain multimedia platform targeted toward decision-makers and thought leaders in the supply chain, logistics, and transportation sectors. The magazine's editorial mission is to help companies of all sizes optimize their supply chains by better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

