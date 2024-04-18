Docket Number: FDA-2002-D-0010 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

This document’s goal is to help you, a blood collection or transfusion facility, report fatalities related to blood and blood component (blood) collection or transfusion to us, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). This guidance updates the guidance of the same title dated September 2003.

