Tracy Emerick's New Perspective on Visionary Leadership Debuts at USC for LATFOB 2024
Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ" to be showcased at Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Inks and Bindings will feature Tracy Emerick’s “Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ”. The 2024 event, scheduled for April 20-21 at the University of Southern California, will showcase this thought-provoking book, providing a fresh lens on leadership and innovation.
“Extreme Entrepreneurs” examines the transformative impacts of two pivotal figures: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ. Emerick, leveraging his extensive expertise in business and philosophy, presents both Jobs and Christ as the epitome of ‘extreme entrepreneurship,’ driven by missions that profoundly altered human experiences and societal norms.
Tracy Emerick, a seasoned author, business strategist, and a retired entrepreneur and academic with over five decades of experience in marketing and business strategy, combines his educational and professional backgrounds to draw meaningful parallels between historical and contemporary entrepreneurial strategies. Emerick’s narrative not only reflects on their achievements but also on the spiritual and intellectual qualities that contribute to their legendary statuses.
The book will be displayed at the Inks and Bindings booth 182 at the Gold Zone, where festival-goers can explore Emerick’s comparative study. This analysis highlights the shared traits between Jobs’ innovations in technology and Christ’s revolutionary approach to faith and love.
The annual Festival of Books, held at USC, brings together authors, poets, artists, and the community for a weekend of literary and cultural enrichment. While Emerick’s book is featured by Inks and Bindings, it joins a diverse array of works that engage readers in a dialogue about the impact of pioneering leadership on global progress. You may visit the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books website for more information.
For additional information on Tracy Emerick and “Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ”, please visit his official author website at www.authortracyemerick.com. The book can also be purchased on Amazon and other leading book retailers in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+1 714-249-5529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other