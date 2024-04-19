Faraday Factory Japan starts a game-changing production that boosts the availability of high temperature superconductors
Faraday Factory Japan gives a start to a new game-changing production facility to boost a global availability of high temperature superconductorsZAMA, JAPAN, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faraday Factory Japan LLC, the world’s largest producer of high temperature superconductors (HTS), has announced today that it has started operations in its new production facility in Zama (Kanagawa, Japan). The factory will be making at least every second meter of HTS tape in the world significantly boosting global production of HTS. Unlike most other HTS-producing facilities, this next-generation factory is located in a 3-floor building and consumes no more energy than a typical large residential house. This extreme energy- and footprint-efficiency makes it a blueprint for future technology, demonstrating that HTS production can be built anywhere, including densely populated areas. The latter achievement is vital for future scale-up and rapid deployment of HTS technology.
HTS tape is the backbone of energy transition. It is the key enabler for numerous disruptive technologies that help to decarbonize energy, industry, and transportation. In particular, HTS is the material of choice for high field magnetic systems of fusion power plants and for energy-saving electrical grid upgrades. The projected demand for HTS tape is many 100s times larger than current worldwide production, and further scale up is imminent in future years.
Faraday Factory Japan's CEO Dr. Sergey Lee says, “Producing high temperature superconductors is a very challenging task. We founded this company back in 2011 with a special mission to bring the most advanced technology to the sustainable commercial stage. After 13 years of restless efforts we are leading the industry and produce more than half of all world’s HTS. Our most remarkable achievement is delivering thousands of kilometers of HTS tape to more than 100 customers over the last few years. This has enabled the development of disruptive magnets for compact fusion and industrial applications, for example. The new facility will dramatically increase the availability of HTS tape, unlocking further markets – offshore wind, electrical grid, and transportation. Many industries creating instruments for space, healthcare and high-end science, will benefit.”
