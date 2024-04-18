Submit Release
TODAY: Governor Newsom and Local Leaders to Host Virtual Press Conference Announcing New Funding to Tackle Homelessness

SACRAMENTO – Alongside state and local leaders, Governor Gavin Newsom today will host a virtual press conference announcing new awards to resolve encampments across the state.

WHEN: Today, Thursday, April 18, 2024 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

WHO: Governor Gavin Newsom, BCSH Secretary Tomiquia Moss, San Mateo County CEO Mike Callagy, Los Angeles County CEO Fesia Davenport, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, and San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and Governor’s Office YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This virtual press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in participating must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Thursday, April 18 at 10:30 a.m.

