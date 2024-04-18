HHS Leadership Marks One-Year Anniversary of President Biden’s Care Executive Order

Washington, D.C. - Senior leadership at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the following statements today marking the one-year anniversary of President Biden’s Executive Order on Increasing Access to High-Quality Care and Supporting Caregivers:

Statement from Secretary Xavier Becerra

“No one will go through their life without providing care for someone or needing it themselves. Care is a true equalizer. But our access to that critical care is not equal. And we should be doing more to lift up our caregivers. Under President Biden’s leadership, we are making sure every American has access to the essential care they need for their wellbeing. We are also recognizing that roles which are too often dismissed or demeaned are treated for what they are worth, and ensuring the caregivers receive the respect and support they deserve. Care and care work are needed in every community, and critical to the success of our economy. And we won’t stop until those receiving care, and those providing it, have everything they need.”

Statement from Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm

“We all know someone whose life has been improved because of the support they received from a caregiver. Many of us have also provided care to others – a child, an elderly parent, someone with a disability. President Biden’s Executive Order on the Care Economy recognized the importance of caregivers and care workers in our lives and its actions will make sure that they receive the support they deserve. Caregiving is critical to our economy and to the health of our communities, and the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing support of caregivers and care workers demonstrates our commitment to them.”

Statement from Alison Barkoff, Administration for Community Living

“President Biden’s Executive Order on the Care Economy created new momentum for growing and stabilizing the direct care workforce and improving support for family caregivers, who together provide the services and support that make community living possible for millions of people. Given that most Americans will need help at some point in our lives to continue living in our own homes, to provide support to a loved one, or both, the progress we are making as a result of President Biden’s order is critically important for all of us.”

Statement from Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

“President Biden’s Executive Order on the Care Economy impacts many of the people CMS serves. Caregivers can be family or those who stand in when loved ones cannot – they are an integral part of making sure that people get the care they need. We understand this role can be a difficult one that too often others do not see. This Administration recognizes that the hard work and dedication one commits as a caregiver is invaluable, and we see you. That is why CMS continues to work to ensure caregivers have the resources they need, when they need them. This executive order is incredibly important to the American public, and CMS will continue to support caregivers throughout all our programs.”

Statement from Jeff Hild, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Administration for Children and Families

Children thrive when their caregivers thrive. Whether they be parents, relatives, child care workers, or any of the variations in between, all deserve to be supported for their love, skill and labor in laying a strong foundation for America’s next generation. President Biden’s Executive Order on the Care Economy mobilized us to do more to support caregivers and increase access to affordable, high-quality child care for all, and we are proud to have done so over the last year. Our work investing in the future of America’s children, families, workforce, and economy will continue.