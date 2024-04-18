Variable Rate Technology Market Size is Expected to Grow USD 11.7 Bn By 2031, Fueled by Precision Agriculture Adoption
Variable Rate Technology (VRT) refers to the use of advanced data analytics, GPS technology, and equipment automation to tailor the application.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report forecasts a significant rise in the Variable Rate Technology (VRT) market. The market size, valued at USD 4.62 Billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2031, reflecting a healthy CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period (2024-2031). This growth is primarily driven by the surging demand for precision agriculture solutions that enhance yields, minimize costs, and promote sustainable farming practices.
Growing Demand for Variable Rate Technology to Optimize Yields and Reduce Costs.
Variable rate technology empowers farmers to apply fertilizers and agrochemicals with pinpoint precision. VRT systems utilize sensors to gather real-time data on soil quality, enabling customized application rates. This targeted approach ensures optimal yields and enhanced crop protection while minimizing waste. Farmers can significantly reduce input costs by applying resources only where needed, leading to a win-win situation for both economic and environmental well-being. VRT eliminates guesswork from traditional farming methods, ushering in a new era of efficient and data-driven crop management.
Major The Key Players of Variable Rate Technology Market
Hexagon, Deere & Company, Topcon Corporation, AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, CNH Industrial NV, Yara International, Valmont Industries, Inc., Trimble Inc., Lindsay Corporation, AgJunction
Recent Developments
In March 2021: John Deere partnered with German agri-tech startup Solorrow to launch a new application. This app allows farmers to create variable rate application maps for fertilizing and other field activities, seamlessly sharing them with John Deere's Operations Center for enhanced precision and resource utilization.
In April 2021: Trimble Inc. collaborated with HORSCH, a leading agricultural equipment manufacturer, to focus on advancements in agricultural autonomy. This collaboration promises a future rich with autonomous devices and workflows, offering farmers greater automation from field to office.
Segmentation Analysis:
The hardware segment dominates the VRT market, projected to hold a 70% share during the forecast period. Within hardware, the guidance and steering systems sub-segment is a frontrunner, followed by farm operation services in the services segment. The software segment is anticipated to exhibit rapid growth driven by functionalities like data security, farm work mapping, crop health monitoring, and inventory management.
Map-based technology currently leads the VRT market. It utilizes electronic maps, also known as prescription maps, to adjust application rates. These maps, coupled with GPS data, allow for precise control over input concentration throughout the field. Sensor-based VRT is another option, employing real-time sensor data for on-the-go adjustments. While the choice of technology depends on individual needs, both approaches empower farmers with control over application rates.
Key Market Segments
By Crop Type
Cereals and Grains
Fruits and Vegetables
Oilseeds and Pulses
Others
By Farm Size
Large farms
Mid-sized Farms
Small Farms
By Component
Hardware
Software
Services
By Technology
Map-based
Sensor-based
By Application
Fertilizers
Crop Protection Chemicals
Soil Sensing
Yield Monitoring
Irrigation
Others
Russia-Ukraine War and Economic Slowdown Pose Challenges
The Russia-Ukraine war has cast a shadow on the VRT market. Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, faces potential disruptions in agricultural activities, including VRT implementation. Farm displacement and disruptions can lead to a decline in VRT adoption. Additionally, economic instability caused by the conflict dampens farmer willingness to invest in advanced technologies like VRT. Limited access to credit, currency fluctuations, and market disruptions can hinder VRT growth in affected areas. Furthermore, war-related logistical challenges may affect equipment deliveries and hinder VRT adoption. Finally, government priorities often shift towards defense during conflicts, potentially leading to reduced funding for agricultural initiatives, including VRT adoption programs.
An economic slowdown can also pose challenges for the VRT market. In times of economic hardship, farmers might prioritize immediate needs over long-term investments in advanced technologies. Reduced budgets and limited access to credit can hinder VRT adoption. However, VRT's potential for cost savings and yield optimization could prove attractive in the long run, even during economic downturns.
Key Regional Developments: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Expects Rapid Growth
North America dominates the global VRT market due to significant advancements in agricultural automation and digitization. The rising industrialization and digitalization of agriculture in the region are setting new standards for the VRT market. The growing demand for crops further fuels the VRT market's expansion in North America.
The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest CAGR. The vast farmlands and rapid population growth in this region present a significant potential market for VRT solutions. Countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the VRT market in Asia Pacific. The increasing popularity of drones in Southeast Asia, driven by labor shortages, is another factor propelling VRT adoption in the region.
Key Takeaways
The VRT market is flourishing due to rising demand for precision agriculture solutions that optimize yields, minimize costs, and promote sustainable practices.
Farmers are increasingly adopting VRT technology to achieve targeted application of resources, leading to higher yields, improved resource utilization, and reduced environmental impact
Advancements in VRT hardware, software, and partnerships between key players are accelerating market growth. However, the Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns pose challenges.
North America currently leads the VRT market, but the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to its vast agricultural land and growing population.
