Empathy and Symetra Life Insurance Company Partner to Provide Holistic Support to Beneficiaries Experiencing Loss

Symetra will offer Empathy’s platform to individual life insurance beneficiaries, helping them deal with the administrative, emotional, and financial challenges that accompany loss.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empathy , the platform helping families navigate the emotional and logistical challenges of loss, today announced a partnership with Symetra® Life Insurance Company , a leading life insurer. Together, Empathy and Symetra will go beyond the financial payout to offer holistic support to Symetra’s individual life insurance beneficiaries, ensuring they have access to personalized support as they navigate the multifaceted aspects of loss.



Losing a loved one can be an overwhelming experience, and bereaved families often find themselves grappling with significant financial, logistical, and emotional challenges, including closing accounts, managing the estate, and navigating legal processes. According to Empathy’s recently-released 2024 Cost of Dying Report , families face an average spend of $12,616 on expenses related to their loved one’s passing. While financial support from life insurers is important, beneficiaries need additional help with the myriad of administrative and emotional challenges they face; for example, 93% of executors suffer from mental health issues following a loss, underscoring the crucial need for comprehensive support.

Through this partnership, Symetra will offer Empathy's solution to beneficiaries, helping them save time and money and alleviate stress. Empathy’s platform includes access to a suite of features, including personalized guidance, on-demand assistance from Empathy's Care Managers, assistance with the probate process, account closures, and other time-saving tools, as well as in-depth resources.

“Empathy is proud to partner with Symetra, a company that shares our commitment to providing unparalleled support to individuals and families during life’s most challenging moments,” said Ron Gura, Co-Founder and CEO of Empathy. “Together, we will go beyond the payout to provide a complete support system for beneficiaries navigating the complexities of loss, ensuring that every beneficiary receives the compassion and guidance they deserve during life's most challenging moments."

“Symetra’s commitment to customers is grounded in being there when they need us most,” said Mindi Work, executive vice president of Symetra, Individual Life Division and Emerging Solutions. “Through our Empathy partnership, we can expand needed support to beneficiaries in navigating the myriad aspects of loss in addition to the financial safety net offered by life insurance.”

Empathy is an innovative technology company transforming the way the world deals with grief and the loss of a loved one. Backed by leading tech investors and the largest global insurance carriers, Empathy is at the forefront of the emerging compassionate economy, setting the new standard in family care and modern employment benefits.

Founded in 2020 by Ron Gura and Yonatan Bergman, Empathy offers a full range of assistance to those facing grief, estate settlement, probate and more through life insurance benefits or via bereavement leave through an employer. By partnering with Fortune 500 companies and leading insurance carriers, Empathy currently offers services to 5 million employees and 35 million policyholders across the US at no cost to families.

Empathy uses its award-winning app and Care Team to carefully assess needs and next steps and complements experiences through time-saving and tech-enabled tools to effectively provide personalized plans, automated workflows, and care resources, including an extensive library of articles, guides, and meditation tools, to support them through their grieving process. With accolades from Apple, Google Play, CB Insights, and Fast Company, and $90 million in total funding, Empathy is the fastest-growing benefit for insurance carriers and employers alike.

